Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger 2nd at Stotesbury Cup; Oakcrest 3rd in girls lightweight four

Only a rower from California was faster than Holy Spirit High School’s Phil Seeger in the boys senior single final Saturday at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

Seeger finished second in 5 minutes, 34.26 seconds in the six-boat final. Matthew Willer, of Palo Alto High School, was the winner in 5:26.05. The senior single division had 35 rowers. Seeger earlier won his semifinal heat.

“I had a great row, one of the best this season so far,” said Seeger, an 18-year-old senior from Little Egg Harbor Township who will row for Oregon State next year. “He (Willer) got ahead of me at the beginning, and he stayed ahead. He’s an extraordinary rower. I did what coach (Mike Giegerich) said: I rowed my own race, and I brought it up at the end.”

The Oakcrest girls lightweight four finished third in its final in 6:07.91. Merion Mercy Academy won the race in 5:57.29.

The Falcons’ crew included stroke Kate McAvaddy, Cheyenne France, Sadie Crispell, bow Abrielle Bouchacourt and coxswain Sara Duran. Atlantic City finished fifth in the final in 6:17.25.