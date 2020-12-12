Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith is The Press Football Player of the Year

But Smith was just as important to the Spartans off the field.

“He kept our team together,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “He’s very charismatic. He lightens the locker room when things get a little tense. He can throw out these one-liners. His charisma showed in the locker room and made everybody relax a little bit.”

Smith used his speed to run for 1,440 yards as a junior. He combined with E’lijah Gray, who ran for 1,203 yards, to lead Spirit to the 2019 state Non-Public II championship.

This season Smith ran with both power and speed. He ran between the tackles and lowered his shoulder to punish defenders.

“Last year we had thunder and lightning,” Smith said. “We had E’lijah Gray, and he was a little bit thicker than me, and I was more the fast back. This year I had to be the thunder and lightening in one. Every game, I felt like I had to play like a 6-2, 225-pound running back. I’m not that size, but I’m going to make sure I play like that.”

Smith initially verbally committed to attend Colorado State, but he reopened his recruiting midway through the season. He said he will probably make his college decision in February, not in next week’s early-signing period.