Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith is The Press Football Player of the Year

The Holy Spirit High School football team sat in its locker room before it faced Lenape for the mythical South Jersey title Nov. 20.
The Spartans listened to Meek Mill’s “Dream and Nightmares.” The mood was tense.
Senior running back Patrick Smith stood up and did little a dance to brighten the atmosphere.
He then rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead the undefeated Spartans to a 21-7 win.
“You never want to go into a game feeling uncertain,” Smith said. “You want full confidence. Before every game, I made sure we felt that way. I’m not really a jokester. I’m a comedian, just doing some (silly) stuff to lighten the mood.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Smith is The Press Football Player of the Year.
His statistics — 220 carries for 1,719 yards and 16 TDs — would have been impressive in a normal season, but in this pandemic-shortened campaign, they’re even more imposing. Smith ran for a Cape-Atlantic League-record 362 yards against Cedar Creek on Oct. 10. He followed it by running for 333 yards against Vineland on Oct. 16.
“I went into each game playing as if it was my last,” Smith said. “Every time I touched the field, I felt as though I had to leave my mark, and I did so in every single game.”
But Smith was just as important to the Spartans off the field.
“He kept our team together,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “He’s very charismatic. He lightens the locker room when things get a little tense. He can throw out these one-liners. His charisma showed in the locker room and made everybody relax a little bit.”
Smith used his speed to run for 1,440 yards as a junior. He combined with E’lijah Gray, who ran for 1,203 yards, to lead Spirit to the 2019 state Non-Public II championship.
This season Smith ran with both power and speed. He ran between the tackles and lowered his shoulder to punish defenders.
“Last year we had thunder and lightning,” Smith said. “We had E’lijah Gray, and he was a little bit thicker than me, and I was more the fast back. This year I had to be the thunder and lightening in one. Every game, I felt like I had to play like a 6-2, 225-pound running back. I’m not that size, but I’m going to make sure I play like that.”
Smith initially verbally committed to attend Colorado State, but he reopened his recruiting midway through the season. He said he will probably make his college decision in February, not in next week’s early-signing period.
“A lot more schools are starting to reach out now,” Smith said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day. I’m just open, I want to go to a place where I can make an impact early, but academics are important. I want to make the best choice not for the next four years but for the next 40.”
Team of the Year
Holy Spirit did something this season no other football team in school history accomplished.
It’s hoped no other team will ever even have to try.
Spirit navigated COVID-19 to finish 8-0 and win the West Jersey Football League Pod A title. The Spartans finished No. 1 in The Press’ Elite 11 rankings and are The Press Team of the Year.
“It’s hard to choose the top team in Holy Spirit history,” Russo said, “but this team is right up with the best of them.”
Past Spirit teams have competed in the Non-Public playoffs. But these Spartans played in a WJFL postseason pod against public schools, beating Group IV Winslow Township (34-0) and Group V Lenape (21-7). For the first time since 2010, Spirit also beat traditional parochial rivals St. Augustine and St. Joe in the same season.
“To have the ability play Winslow and then play Lenape for the South jersey championship was something no one (at Spirit) has had the opportunity to do before,” Russo said. “I think this may have been one of the toughest overall schedules a Holy Spirit team has had to face.”
Smith, complemented by the timely passing of quarterback Trevor Cohen, sparked the offense. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco and senior defensive backs C.J. Egrie and Devin Lee led a defense that was just as imposing. Spirit shut out three opponents and allowed a touchdown or less in seven of its eight wins.
“These kids played hard on each and every play,” Russo said. “That says a lot about the attitude of the kids, and the hard work they put in.”
Coach of the Year
Ocean City fulfilled its promise this season. The Red Raiders finished 6-2, and their coach Kevin Smith is The Press Coach of the Year. The Red Raiders featured a talented senior class.
“They loved playing football together,” Smith said of the seniors. “They were willing to make the sacrifices they had to make to have a season. They disciplined themselves to make smart decisions (with regards to COVID-19), so we could keep playing.”
Ocean City has had a winning record in four of the past five seasons. The Red Raiders’ future is also promising.
“I know our numbers are good,” Smith said. “We have over 100 kids in the program. We had a good freshman team. We’re losing a great senior class, but one thing the seniors did was really establish a template for how to do things. I think they’ve provided an example for the younger guys to follow.”
