Holy Spirit's Jayden Shertel wins pitchers' duel with Mainland's Chase Petty

The teams met the first week of the season last month with Mainland winning 5-2. Petty struck out 13 and threw a complete game one-hitter in that contest.

On Monday, once again nearly 30 scouts were behind home plate with their radar guns focused on Petty.

The senior hit 98 mph on the gun in the first inning. He threw 91 pitches in five innings, allowing five hits and two runs. Petty struck out eight and walked two.

“It wasn’t a good day,” Petty said. “I definitely didn’t play the way I know I can. I took the loss and could have done a lot better. I have to push this one away, forget about it and move on.”

Before Monday’s game, Petty had allowed two hits in three games and 21 innings this season. It was unrealistic to expect the Somers Point resident to continue that pace. Petty is 3-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 56 strikeouts and seven hits allowed in 26 innings.

“I thought Chase was the same as he always is,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “Expectations of him are enormous, but he was around the strike zone. They put a couple of balls in play. I think he threw well enough for us to win the game. We have to do more than score one run.”