Holy Spirit's girls varsity four leads to great year

The Holy Spirit High School girls crew team’s top boat this spring was a varsity four that had big success locally and was impressive against out-of-state crews.
The Spartans varsity four ended the season with an unusual third-place finish at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta in Philadelphia. The crew won one of four preliminary heats in its division on the first day. When bad weather canceled the second day of the regatta, the Spartans officially became the third-place finisher, having the third-best time of the heat winners. The event is commonly referred to as the "nationals."
The Holy Spirit girls varsity four consisted of stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.
Those five led the way, as Holy Spirit became The Press Team of the Year.
"It feels great, and it's good for the kids and the school," said Holy Spirit coach Joe Welsh. "There are a lot of nice competitive teams, and it's a great feeling to come out on top."
Holy Spirit was ranked second in The Press Elite 11, leading the area teams. Moorestown, with a varsity eight that finished second in the Stotesbury Cup in Philadelphia, was No. 1.
The Elite 11 rankings are based on a team's overall performance, with emphasis on varsity eights.
The Spirit varsity four went unbeaten at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing, winning five times at the Lake Lenape Sprints and won the Atlantic County Championship on the lake by more than eight seconds in a six-boat race. The crew was second to Montclair High School in a field of 16 at the Philadelphia City Championships.
The Spirit varsity four lost to Absegami at the Stotesbury Cup, and Absegami finished fifth out of 34 boats, while the Spartans didn't make the final. At the SRAA, the Spartans and Absegami both won preliminary heats, but Spirit's time was 3.14 seconds faster, giving it third place.
"They (the Spartans varsity four) were really resilient. They just kept battling back," Welsh said. "We lost 20 days to a quarantine (due to COVID-19) and when we came back, we were worried there would be no season, like last year.
"They didn't lose a race at Lake Lenape. They had their first win ever as rowers (March 27 at the lake), and they were really thrilled. They surprised themselves. After the win they gained a lot of confidence. They were raring to go on the water. They really wanted to do more to compete even better."
The varsity four division is a large, highly competitive category, similar to varsity eights in that it often has a team’s best rowers. Smaller teams, such as the Spartans, often choose to run fours instead of eights.
"We ran a varsity four as our top boat, because if the team gets smaller you have to go where you're competitive," Welsh said. "There's no way we could have run an eight this year. We didn't have the kids. Brad Young (the Absegami coach) is in the same situation, and he does a great job running fours with a small group."
Powell and Gresham have graduated and will row for Drexel University in the fall. Brennan, another graduate, will row for Division II Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Bencze and Lavigna are rising juniors.
"We spent a lot of time on the weights to get stronger and faster during the break (last year)," said Powell, an 18-year-old Brigantine resident. "Once the season started we revved it up to get better and faster. I'm happy to end the season with hardware around our necks. It's exciting to get a lot of medals going into college. We (the three seniors) were in a junior eight in 2019. I really liked rowing a four. It was harder, but we clicked."
Brennan said everyone in the boat are good friends.
"We all had the words 'with each other, for each other' on the back of hats, and when we row we could all see it," said Brennan, an 18-year-old resident of Smithville in Galloway Township. "The three seniors were like big sisters to the sophomores. I'm sure they'll lead the team next year.
"The work we put in finally paid off. We got second at City's, and at nationals we got third. It was the light at the end of the tunnel. We didn't know we got third at nationals 'til we got home (on the canceled day). It was a really good ending to the year."
Coach of the Year
Atlantic City, coached by Sean Duffey, also has a small team but won the Atlantic County girls points championship for the first time May 9. The Vikings won the lightweight four and varsity quad races.
"I appreciate it, that's awesome," Duffey said when given the news. "We only had 20 on the team, 10 on the varsity, including a coxswain, and 10 novices. They're just a great group of kids. They're hard working, and all seem to love the sport. We had a little versatility with our sculling crew (the varsity quad). I have to give a lot of credit to (assistant coach) Bernadette Ritzel for getting them ready.
"Kris Ciuro (the A.C. boys coach) and I are both the swimming coaches too, and that season ended late. We got a later start (for the crew season) than anyone. We ended swimming on March 18 and started crew on the 19th, but everyone made up for lost time."
