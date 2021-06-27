Holy Spirit's girls varsity four leads to great year

"We ran a varsity four as our top boat, because if the team gets smaller you have to go where you're competitive," Welsh said. "There's no way we could have run an eight this year. We didn't have the kids. Brad Young (the Absegami coach) is in the same situation, and he does a great job running fours with a small group."

Powell and Gresham have graduated and will row for Drexel University in the fall. Brennan, another graduate, will row for Division II Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Bencze and Lavigna are rising juniors.

"We spent a lot of time on the weights to get stronger and faster during the break (last year)," said Powell, an 18-year-old Brigantine resident. "Once the season started we revved it up to get better and faster. I'm happy to end the season with hardware around our necks. It's exciting to get a lot of medals going into college. We (the three seniors) were in a junior eight in 2019. I really liked rowing a four. It was harder, but we clicked."

Brennan said everyone in the boat are good friends.

"We all had the words 'with each other, for each other' on the back of hats, and when we row we could all see it," said Brennan, an 18-year-old resident of Smithville in Galloway Township. "The three seniors were like big sisters to the sophomores. I'm sure they'll lead the team next year.