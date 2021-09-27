Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward featured on ESPN segment

Holy Spirit Football making national news! #yougotmossed @Elijah_11k @hshsfootball1 @RandyMoss @espn pic.twitter.com/yACsj1v0Ov— Spartan Athletics (@HSHS_Athletics) September 26, 2021
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss was known for making fantastic catches over defenders, especially in double coverage.
Holy Spirit High School senior wide receiver Elijah Steward just showed the nation he can make those same catches, too.
Steward made a Moss-like touchdown catch during Friday night's 58-0 win over Pleasantville. On Sunday morning, the highlight, shared by Holy Spirit athletics on Twitter, was featured on ESPN's "You Got Mossed" segment.
Steward made a leaping catch against one leaping defender while surrounded by two more for the score. The jump-ball pass came from Spartans quarterback Sean Burns. It was his third TD of the night, giving Spirit a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.
Check out the original highlight below:
🚨🚨CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE🚨🚨 Eli Steward just being ridiculous. 3rd TD of the night, this one from Sean Burns, Spartans lead 28-0 start of 2nd quarter #hslive @Elijah_11k @kminnicksports @ACPressHuba @Mtrible @JFriedman57 @ACPressMcGarry @GDsullysays pic.twitter.com/yWwGhixNjX— Spartan Athletics (@HSHS_Athletics) September 24, 2021
