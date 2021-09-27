 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward featured on ESPN segment
Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward featured on ESPN segment

Elijah Steward

Holy Spirit’s Elijah Steward runs past Winslow Township’s Amari Fleming-Powell during a Nov. 13, 2020 West Jersey Football League Pod A game in Absecon.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss was known for making fantastic catches over defenders, especially in double coverage.

Holy Spirit High School senior wide receiver Elijah Steward just showed the nation he can make those same catches, too.

Steward made a Moss-like touchdown catch during Friday night's 58-0 win over Pleasantville. On Sunday morning, the highlight, shared by Holy Spirit athletics on Twitter, was featured on ESPN's "You Got Mossed" segment.

Steward made a leaping catch against one leaping defender while surrounded by two more for the score. The jump-ball pass came from Spartans quarterback Sean Burns. It was his third TD of the night, giving Spirit a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.

Check out the original highlight below:

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

