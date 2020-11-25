Holy Spirit's Devin Lee proves importance of loyalty

ABSECON — Devin Lee waited his turn to be the starting running back for the Holy Spirit High School football team.
It never came.
But while he waited, the senior became a key contributor for the Spartans and displayed a quality that is rarely seen in today’s high school sports world — loyalty.
“I feel like if I were to leave for another school,” Lee said, “I wouldn’t have the same bond I have with the teachers and everyone at (Spirit). Every time I walk in the building, and I just feel good about myself.”
Lee and the Spartans will finish their season when they host Atlantic City at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 92nd meeting of Atlantic County’s oldest high school football rivalry.
Spirit (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Lee has excelled at defensive back. He’s also impressed at running back. Lee carried 11 times for 79 yards and a TD to help the Spartans beat Lenape 21-7 last Friday in a contest billed as “the mythical South Jersey title game.”
“When the opportunity presents itself, you have to make the most of the opportunity,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said after the win. “That’s what we preach as a team. We had an opportunity to win a South Jersey championship on the field. We did it, and Devin was an integral part of it.”
Lee has rushed 36 times for 283 yards and six TDs and made 13.5 tackles on defense this season.
Support Local Journalism
He arrived at Holy Spirit as a running back after playing the position with the Brigantine Rams in the Atlantic County Junior Football League.
At Spirit, Lee first waited behind E’lijah Gray, who was a year older. Lee established himself as a player with potential as a sophomore when he caught a TD pass and picked off a pass in Spirit’s 44-0 win over Atlantic City in the 2018 Thanksgiving game.
Lee probably assumed that he would take over at running back after Gray graduated in 2020. But Patrick Smith transferred to Spirit last season. Smith is one of the state’s best running backs with 1,708 rushing yards in just seven games this season.
Lee could have sulked after Smith joined the Spartans. Many players when confronted with a similar situation might have transferred to another school where they could start at running back.
Lee stayed at Spirit.
“In my mind, I was like if (Smith) comes and takes my position, I have to get better at another position,” Lee said. “I started grinding at (defensive back). I felt like I could find a way to help my team out no matter what happens. I’m loyal to my team.”
The Spartans are glad Lee stayed. He’s started in the secondary the past two seasons and every now and then gets a chance to show what he can do at running back.
One of those chances came last Friday with Smith on the bench with a minor foot injury, Lee’s carries in the fourth quarter helped clinch Spirit’s win over Lenape. On his 27-yard scoring run, the 5-foot-10, 184-pound Lee showed speed and power. He broke to the outside and made a linebacker miss at the line of scrimmage. A Lenape defensive back tried to tackle Lee at the 5-yard line, but he spun and dove across the goal line with the defensive back at his feet.
“It made me feel really good,” Lee said of his effort against Lenape. “I felt like I did my part.”
Thursday will be a bittersweet day as Lee plays his final game for the Spartans.
“I love playing football for Holy Spirit,” he said. “I wish it wouldn’t end. It means everything to me.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.