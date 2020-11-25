Holy Spirit's Devin Lee proves importance of loyalty

Lee has rushed 36 times for 283 yards and six TDs and made 13.5 tackles on defense this season.

He arrived at Holy Spirit as a running back after playing the position with the Brigantine Rams in the Atlantic County Junior Football League.

At Spirit, Lee first waited behind E’lijah Gray, who was a year older. Lee established himself as a player with potential as a sophomore when he caught a TD pass and picked off a pass in Spirit’s 44-0 win over Atlantic City in the 2018 Thanksgiving game.

Lee probably assumed that he would take over at running back after Gray graduated in 2020. But Patrick Smith transferred to Spirit last season. Smith is one of the state’s best running backs with 1,708 rushing yards in just seven games this season.

Lee could have sulked after Smith joined the Spartans. Many players when confronted with a similar situation might have transferred to another school where they could start at running back.

Lee stayed at Spirit.

“In my mind, I was like if (Smith) comes and takes my position, I have to get better at another position,” Lee said. “I started grinding at (defensive back). I felt like I could find a way to help my team out no matter what happens. I’m loyal to my team.”