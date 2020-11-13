Holy Spirit takes to ground, air to beat Winslow Township

ABSECON — Trevor Cohen is committed to play baseball at Rutgers University.
But his athletic talents expand beyond the diamond.
Cohen threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Holy Spirit High School football team to a 34-0 victory over Winslow Township in the West Jersey Football League’s Pod A semifinals at Ed Byrnes Stadium.
The Spartans will play the winner of Cherokee and Lenape next week for what would be considered a mythical South Jersey title.
Winslow (6-1) was undefeated coming into the game.
“That’s what we really do,” said Cohen, 17, of Brigantine. “We don’t care who is in front of us. We just run them over. We play real football. We hit, we run (and) we do everything we can possibly do to win.”
Holy Spirit standout senior running back Patrick Smith rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. The senior had scores of 44 and 3 yards, both in the first quarter.
The Spartans (6-0) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, and it was pretty obvious by the way they started on offense and defense.
Winslow is ranked No. 7.
“This whole week, we had to come out and make a statement,” said Smith, of Egg Harbor Township. “We are trying to show that we are the best team in South Jersey.”
As the game went on, the Winslow defense started to stack the box and focus more on the run, which left receivers open for Cohen.
“Once they started to stress the run game, the pass game opened up a lot,” said Smith, who rushed for 237 yards in the first half. “We took advantage of that.”
Cohen connected with Elijah Steward for a 14-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the first half that gave the Spartans a 21-0 lead at halftime.
The junior quarterback also had a 40-yard TD strike to Steward late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27-0.
Steward caught the pass with two defenders chasing him.
“Cheeks (Smith’s nickname) does a great job at showing teams that they need to worry about (the run game),” Cohen said. “He takes away from teams worrying about our passing game. So when we take Cheeks out, it opens everything up.
“When they stacked the box when (Smith) started scoring and getting big runs like he usually does, we adjusted to that and threw the ball where it needed to be.”
Holy Spirit defensive back C.J. Egrie had an interception that led to Cohen’s second passing touchdown. Devin Lee had a 52-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Spartans coach A.J. Russo called Smith “a force” in the running game. But he added that his team has a great passing game, which isn’t always seen because of Smith’ ability to take over the game.
But that balanced offense was on display Friday.
“(Winslow) is a very good football team,” Russo said. “We caught them early.”
Russo praised the defense, saying they rattled Winslow, forcing them to punt on most of its drives and recording their third shutout this season.
Cherokee (5-0) and (4-0) play at noon Sunday. Lenape is ranked second in The Elite 11. Cherokee is No. 5.
“Whoever it’s going to be, we know it’s going to be a tough matchup,” Russo said. “We are going to give that our all next week with whoever we play.”
Smith and Cohen agreed.
“We are ready and hungry,” Cohen said.
“We know they are just as good as us,” said Smith, who has 1,474 rushing yards this season and is an NCAA Division I recruit. “We have to go in with the same energy that we have every week, if not better.”
FIRST QUARTER
HS— Smith 44 run (Feliciano kick)
HS— Smith 3 run (Feliciano kick)
SECOND QUARTER
HS— Steward 14 pass from Cohen (Feliciano kick)
THIRD QUARTER
HS— Steward 40 pass from Cohen (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS— Lee 52 run (Feliciano kick)
RECORDS— Holy Spirit 6-0; Winslow Twp. 5-1
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Township football game
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp. football game
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.