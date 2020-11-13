Holy Spirit takes to ground, air to beat Winslow Township

As the game went on, the Winslow defense started to stack the box and focus more on the run, which left receivers open for Cohen.

“Once they started to stress the run game, the pass game opened up a lot,” said Smith, who rushed for 237 yards in the first half. “We took advantage of that.”

Cohen connected with Elijah Steward for a 14-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the first half that gave the Spartans a 21-0 lead at halftime.

The junior quarterback also had a 40-yard TD strike to Steward late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27-0.

Steward caught the pass with two defenders chasing him.

“Cheeks (Smith’s nickname) does a great job at showing teams that they need to worry about (the run game),” Cohen said. “He takes away from teams worrying about our passing game. So when we take Cheeks out, it opens everything up.

“When they stacked the box when (Smith) started scoring and getting big runs like he usually does, we adjusted to that and threw the ball where it needed to be.”

Holy Spirit defensive back C.J. Egrie had an interception that led to Cohen’s second passing touchdown. Devin Lee had a 52-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.