Holy Spirit snap two-meet skid, beats Middle
Holy Spirit snap two-meet skid, beats Middle

KJ Sherman and Sal Palmeri both earned pins, helping the Holy Spirit High School wrestling team win 48-27 over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division meet Saturday.

Sherman pinned his opponent at 138 pounds in 1 minute, 40 seconds. Palmeri won via a third-period pin at 132. Kolin Driscoll won a 11-3 major decision at 170. All three were region qualifiers in 2020.

With the win, the Spartans snapped a two-meet skid. Holy Spirit improved to 3-2 after missing the first two weeks of the season dur to COVID-19 concerns.

For the Panthers (1-7), Alick Killian won by pin in 3:10 at 145.

David Giulian, also a region qualifier in 2020 (182) and Kani Perry (285) each pinned their opponent in under a minute.

106—Max Elton HS by forfeit

113—Alex Graffius HS by forfeit

120—Gavin Paolone HS tf. X‘Zavier Swinton (21-6, N/A)

126—Owen Haas MT by forfeit

132—Sal Palmeri HS p. Matthew Gariano, 5:32

138—KJ Sherman HS p. Ashton Meltzer, 1:40

145—Alick Killian MT Antonio Patsaros, 3:10

152—Johnny Flammer HS d. Adrien Laboy, 6-4,

160—Logan Haggerty HS p. Samuel Keppel, 3:40

170—Kolin Driscoll HS md. Michael Adelizzi, 11-3

182—David Giulian MT p. Lorenzo D‘Angelo, 0:32

195—Jayden Matthews MT d. Robert McDevitt, 5-2

220—Robert Lee HS by forfeit

285—Kani Perry MT p. Philip Docteur, 0:58

Records—Holy Spirit 3-2; Middle 1-7.

Girls volleyball

Cedar Creek 2,

Pleasantville 1

The Pirates (8-2) won 25-9, 20-25, 25-18.

Sarah Goodrich led Cedar Creek with 17 assists and 13 digs. Kylie Ackerman had 19 digs. Ella Crawford had 10 digs, five kills and three aces. Madison Mahieu had seven aces, six digs and four kills. Tiernan James had four aces and four kills.

Pleasantville fell to 4-7.

Barnegat 2,

Pinelands Reg. 1

The Bengals (6-1) won 16-25, 25-21, 25-14.

For Pinelands (6-2), Olivia Anderson had 17 digs, eight service points, nine kills and three aces. Carly Brunke had 18 digs, nine service points and three aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 15 assists and eight digs. Bailey Lawrence had nine assists. Abigale Wood had nine digs.

Gloucester Tech 2,

Our Lady of Mercy 0

The Lions (9-4) won 25-20, 25-14.

Ava Barrasso led with seven service points and added five assists and three aces for the Villagers. Olivia Stefano had four service points, three kills and two aces. Ava Keyser had two kills and two service points. Alice Cawley had three kills. Ivy Jaep had two aces, two service points and two digs.

 

