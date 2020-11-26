Holy Spirit runs away from A.C. to complete perfect season

Atlantic City and Holy Spirit first met in 1926. Atlantic City leads the Thanksgiving series 52-36-4. Thursday’s game was unlike any of the other previous 91 matchups between the rivals. There were only 150 tickets sold for the game because of the fan restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The game was played in cloudy, warm conditions, but the Spirit field was muddy because of the early morning rain. The rough terrain did not slow the Spartans down. Spirit scored on five of its six first-half possessions.

Burns admitted he was nervous before the game. He practiced with starters Wednesday and watched plenty of video that night.

He completed 7 of 12 passes for 110 yards. Burns’ first TD throw was not the prettiest. The ball wobbled through the air until Elijah Steward caught it in the end zone for a 4-yard score.

“It got there,” Burns said with a laugh. “It put a smile on my face.”

Lee scored on runs of 7, 59 and 2 yards. Smith, one of the state’s top running backs, was bothered by a foot injury and carried just twice for 11 yards before leaving the game for good in the first quarter. Smith had injured the foot in last Friday’s win over Lenape. He entered the game with 1,708 rushing yards this season.