Holy Spirit runs away from A.C. to complete perfect season

ABSECON — A friend told Sean Burns on Wednesday that he could start at quarterback for the Holy Spirit High School football team against Atlantic City on Thursday morning.
“I didn’t believe it,” Burns said.
The sophomore from Absecon made his first start an impressive one as he threw three touchdown passes and the Spartans finished an undefeated season with a 39-0 victory over the Vikings in Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry.
“This is awesome,” Burns said.
Burns played in place of starter Trevor Cohen, who was quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure.
“The Atlantic City-Holy Spirit game always comes back to some unsung kid stepping up and making plays,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We found out (Wednesday) that Trevor wouldn’t be able to play, because he was in quarantine and told Sean he was starting. When I called to tell him, he was excited.”
Burns wasn’t the game’s only unexpected offensive standout. Devin Lee made his first start at running back since eighth grade, filling in for the injured Patrick Smith. Lee rushed 32 times for 258 yards and three TDs. The senior normally starts at cornerback but played offense almost exclusively Thursday.
“This means everything to me,” he said. “It’s a little emotional for me, because I won’t (ever) be back here playing for this team. I think it felt really good to end like this.”
Atlantic City and Holy Spirit first met in 1926. Atlantic City leads the Thanksgiving series 52-36-4. Thursday’s game was unlike any of the other previous 91 matchups between the rivals. There were only 150 tickets sold for the game because of the fan restrictions caused by COVID-19.
The game was played in cloudy, warm conditions, but the Spirit field was muddy because of the early morning rain. The rough terrain did not slow the Spartans down. Spirit scored on five of its six first-half possessions.
Burns admitted he was nervous before the game. He practiced with starters Wednesday and watched plenty of video that night.
He completed 7 of 12 passes for 110 yards. Burns’ first TD throw was not the prettiest. The ball wobbled through the air until Elijah Steward caught it in the end zone for a 4-yard score.
“It got there,” Burns said with a laugh. “It put a smile on my face.”
Lee scored on runs of 7, 59 and 2 yards. Smith, one of the state’s top running backs, was bothered by a foot injury and carried just twice for 11 yards before leaving the game for good in the first quarter. Smith had injured the foot in last Friday’s win over Lenape. He entered the game with 1,708 rushing yards this season.
“(Smith) was telling me during the week, ‘Make sure you’re ready. You might start this game,’” Lee said. “I just had to be ready mentally and physically.”
The Spirit defense recorded its third shutout of the season. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco recovered a fumble. Senior defensive back C.J. Egrie intercepted a pass. The Spartans allowed a TD or less in seven of their eight wins this season.
“There’s never a doubt when our defense comes on the field that they’re going to give effort every play,” Russo said. “I can’t say enough about them. They ball every practice, every game and just bring it. They just love playing football.”
Thursday brought both teams’ seasons to a close
Atlantic City ended 1-6 in what was a rebuilding season. Despite the record, the Vikings made strides under first-year coach Keenan Wright. Junior quarterback Eric Strecker finished the season with 1,400 passing yards and 15 TD passes.
Meanwhile, Spirit will finish the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. These Spartans will have their own legacy in Holy Spirit history. They navigated the global pandemic to play a full schedule and won a mythical South Jersey title game beating Lenape 21-7 last Friday.
There will probably be other undefeated Spirit teams, but hopefully there will be none that has to again overcome the obstacles this one has.
“It’s something special,” Russo said of the season. “Today was the cherry on the cake.”
Atlantic City 0 0 0 0 — 0
Holy Spirit 14 19 0 6 — 39
FIRST QUARTER
HS—Lee 7 run (Feliciano kick)
HS—Steward 4 pass from Burns (Feliciano kick)
SECOND QUARTER
HS—Lee 59 run (kick missed)
HS—Lee 2 run (kick missed)
HS—Roman 28 pass from Burns (Feliciano kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS—Reitzler 6 pass from Burns (Feliciano kick)
