Holy Spirit running back Patrick Smith makes NCAA Division-I football decision

Patrick Smith has been hyping up this moment for at least the last month.

The Holy Spirit High School standout running back made multiple posts on Twitter to build excitement that he would reveal his college decision and sign his national letter of intent on the traditional National Signing Day.

For his large and supportive following, the anxious wait was over Wednesday.

Smith, in a nearly two-minute video shown on the big screen in the Holy Spirit auditorium, announced his commitment to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

After making a short speech, Smith signed to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program and was later greeted individually by family members, coaches and teammates.

The Commodores compete in the Southeast Conference, one of the top conferences in the country.

“It is very exciting to play at that conference,” Smith said. “My main goal is to get to the NFL but to have that education is just as important. To get the best of both worlds and play in a great conference and get a great education, that is something you just can’t ask for.”

Education stood out the most at Vanderbilt, Smith continued.