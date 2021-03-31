Holy Spirit returns to wrestling mat with dominant win over Vineland

ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School wrestling team sat out the first two weeks of the shortened season due to COVID-19 concerns.
But the Spartans were back Wednesday.
Gavin Paolone won an intense bout at 120 pounds, a highlight in Holy Spirit’s 55-12 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet.
The junior was thrilled to compete again.
“The whole team has been waiting for it,” said Paolone, 17, of Linwood. “Those two weeks off were brutal. Nobody wanted to be out. It was just tough.”
Paolone tested positive for COVID-19 along with his father, Spartans coach Ralph Paolone. The elder Paolone said almost the entire team tested positive for the coronavirus, which led to the program being shut down.
“Nobody wants it,” said Gavin, who used his treadmill at home to stay in shape during his quarantine, “but there’s nothing you can really do.”
Ralph Paolone said he just had some cold symptoms but was otherwise fine. No one on the team suffered serious effects. The entire team is just thrilled the ordeal is over.
“We talked about it (Wednesday),” Ralph said. “We are ecstatic to be out on the mat. Thank God, you know? It was just nice to be out on the mat for the first match.”
Gavin Paolone earned a 7-6 decision over Vineland junior Gabe Baldosaro. Paolone was winning 4-1 after the second period, but after a takedown and a three-point near fall, Baldosaro took a 6-4 lead.
Paolone earned a reversal point and later added two more points via a takedown with 15 seconds remaining for the win.
“I couldn’t let my first match of the year start out bad,” he said. “I had to get the win.”
His father agreed.
“I thought it was a good match for Gavin,” Ralph Paolone said. “It was good to get the win. It was awesome. Gabe is a tough kid — a region qualifier (in 2020). So, it’s nice to get those wins.”
Vineland sophomore Dominic Bosco pinned Alex Graffius at 113 in 3 minutes, 24 seconds. But Graffius made history at Holy Spirit, being the first female to wrestle in the program.
Vineland earned its last points when senior Dave Dutra, a region qualifier in 2020, pinned Philip Docteur in 48 seconds.
The Fighting Clan have a young team and do not roster a full lineup. But the ones who did compete put up a fight against a tough Spartans team.
Holy Spirit features state qualifier Kolin Driscoll and region qualifiers Gavin Paolone, KJ Sherman, Sal Palmeri and Max Elton. But the Spartans also have a lot of younger wrestlers who got some experience Wednesday.
“It was fun to get those kids some matches,” Ralph Paolone said.
At 182, Holy Spirit’s Lorenzo D’Angelo earned a 20-12 major decision over Shawn Lindholm. The Spartans had three first-period pins.
“We had a lot of first-year wrestlers come out,” Gavin Paolone said. “I think the whole team performed really well.”
The Spartans will wrestle Atlantic City at 2 p.m. Thursday. Ralph Paolone said they are looking for a meet Saturday and might add one next week, hoping to get some matches in after missing two weeks before the region and state tournaments.
“It’s such a short season, and for us it’s even shorter,” the coach said. “But it is what it is. We’ve accepted it. I think our perspective changed when we were shut down for a couple weeks.
“I’m happy to be out here wrestling. It’s nice to have the opportunity.”
Match began at 106
106—Max Elton HS p. Josh Kinchen, 0:24
113—Dominic Bosco V p. Alex Graffius, 3:24
120—Gavin Paolone HS d. Gabe Baldosaro, 7-6
126—Double forfeit
132—Sal Palmeri HS by forfeit
138—KJ Sherman HS p. Joe Nappa, 0:38
145—Antonio Patsaros HS by forfeit
152—Double forfeit
160—Johnny Flammer HS p. Andre Binford, 0:31
170—Kolin Driscoll HS by forfeit
182—Lorenzo D’Angelo HS md. Shawn Lindholm, 20-12
195—Robert McDevitt HS by forfeit
220—Robert Lee HS by forfeit
285—Dave Dutra V p. Philip Docteur, 0:48.
Records—Holy Spirit 1-0; Vineland 0-5.
040121_spt_spirit
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
040121_spt_spirit
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.