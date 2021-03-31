Holy Spirit returns to wrestling mat with dominant win over Vineland

ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School wrestling team sat out the first two weeks of the shortened season due to COVID-19 concerns.

But the Spartans were back Wednesday.

Gavin Paolone won an intense bout at 120 pounds, a highlight in Holy Spirit’s 55-12 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet.

The junior was thrilled to compete again.

“The whole team has been waiting for it,” said Paolone, 17, of Linwood. “Those two weeks off were brutal. Nobody wanted to be out. It was just tough.”

Paolone tested positive for COVID-19 along with his father, Spartans coach Ralph Paolone. The elder Paolone said almost the entire team tested positive for the coronavirus, which led to the program being shut down.

“Nobody wants it,” said Gavin, who used his treadmill at home to stay in shape during his quarantine, “but there’s nothing you can really do.”

Ralph Paolone said he just had some cold symptoms but was otherwise fine. No one on the team suffered serious effects. The entire team is just thrilled the ordeal is over.