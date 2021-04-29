Holy Spirit offense has big day in win over ACIT

The Holy Spirit High School baseball team, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting ACIT 20-10 on Thursday.
The Spartans scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win on the 10-run rule.
Spirit trailed 7-0 after the Red Hawks batted in the top of the first inning, but rallied to tie it in the bottom of the inning. The Spartans scored four runs in the second to lead 11-7.
Steven Petrosh went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and three RBIs for the Spartans (4-3), and Jayden Shertel was 3 for 4 with five RBIs.
For ACIT (0-5), Carmine Sausto, Josh Hartman and Christian Hawkes each had two hits.
Softball
ACIT 10,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The host Red Hawks (3-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule. ACIT’s Jillian Seelman was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, and Gianna Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Winning pitcher Maura Frost allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. LCM fell to 1-5.
Pinelands Regional 20,
Lakewood 3
The visiting Wildcats (3-3) had 14 hits and scored seven runs in the second inning and six runs in the fourth inning. Lakewood (1-1) had three hits.
From Wednesday
Wildwood 19,
Camden Academy 0
Kaydence Oakley had four singles, three RBIs and scored two runs for Wildwood (2-3). Jenna Hans had three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and scored twice. Leah Benichou had five RBIs and doubled twice. Imene Fathi had three RBIs. Charlotte Kilian singled twice and scored to runs.
Absegami 12,
Bridgeton 0
Sophomore Victoria Smith pitched a five-inning, complete game for the Braves. She tossed a no-hitter, the first of her career, and allowed just one walk. Sophia Marsico had three RBIs. Kate Purdy and Megan Cuviello each had two hits and two RBIs.
Boys volleyball
Southern Regional 2,
Toms River East 0
Southern won with set scores of 25-6 and 25-6. Dylan Bates had four kills for the host Rams (6-0) and added two blocks, three digs, six service points and two aces. Lucas Kean contributed four kills and eight service points, and Matthew Leonard had 12 assists and six service points. Toms River East fell to 0-2.
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Pleasantville 0
The scores were 25-10 and 25-18. Scott Hiltner had three kills for host EHT (3-1), and Ron Sansom and Andy Auyeung each had three aces. Ivan Wang added five assists. Pleasantville dropped to 0-1.
Jackson Liberty 2,
Lacey Township 1
Host Jackson Liberty (4-2) rallied to win with scores of 17-25, 25-22 and 25-23. Mike Rizzo had eight kills and six digs for the winners, and Dollir Churyumov added three digs, 20 assists and eight service points. Lacey fell to 4-2.
From Wednesday
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Donovan Catholic 0
Brogan Duelly led with 14 digs, 11 service points and seven kills for the Wildcats (3-1). Dan Brunke had 13 assists. Abdullah Elsayad had eight digs and six kills. Aiden Skeie had five kills.
