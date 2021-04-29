Holy Spirit offense has big day in win over ACIT

The Holy Spirit High School baseball team, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting ACIT 20-10 on Thursday.

The Spartans scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win on the 10-run rule.

Spirit trailed 7-0 after the Red Hawks batted in the top of the first inning, but rallied to tie it in the bottom of the inning. The Spartans scored four runs in the second to lead 11-7.

Steven Petrosh went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and three RBIs for the Spartans (4-3), and Jayden Shertel was 3 for 4 with five RBIs.

For ACIT (0-5), Carmine Sausto, Josh Hartman and Christian Hawkes each had two hits.

Softball

ACIT 10,

Lower Cape May Reg. 0

The host Red Hawks (3-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule. ACIT’s Jillian Seelman was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, and Gianna Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Winning pitcher Maura Frost allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. LCM fell to 1-5.

Pinelands Regional 20,

Lakewood 3