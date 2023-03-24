Domenic LaFragola knows wrestling is a grueling sport.

"(But) sometimes you have to find the fun wherever you can. There's nothing more fun than winning," he said.

Holy Spirit High School announced Friday it has hired LaFragola to be its next wrestling coach.

"It's incredibly exciting," the 29-year-old said. "I've wanted to be a head coach my entire life. It's a passion and something I've always looked forward to. And to do it at Holy Spirit just means the world to me."

LaFragola, a 2012 Holy Spirit graduate, starred as a football player and wrestler for the Spartans. He wrestled for former coach Ralph Paolone, who announced his retirement last month.

LaFragola credits his former longtime coach for always finding a way to have fun, even during intense training sessions in Spirit's wrestling room.

"It's a blue collar, lunchpail sport," LaFragola said. "To be able to go in every single day not knowing what to expect, constantly be challenged and pushed, and to walk out feeling a better man is really something Coach Ralph has brought to this sport, and I gotta say that was pretty unique."

Paolone, who coached at Spirit since 2007, led the Spartans to three South Jersey Non-Public B titles and coached two state champions — Mac Mancuso (2007) and Patrick D'Arcy (2015).

In December, Paolone, 59, an attorney, was sworn in as a Superior Court judge.

"I loved it. It was always a dream of mine to coach wrestling," Paolone said. "... I can't thank the Spirit administration enough. I would say for most of my career there, I lived out a dream. I loved it."

Paolone was one of the people who recommended LaFragola for the coaching job.

"Dom is an excellent wrestler, a great football player, a leader at Spirit in both football and wrestling," Paolone said. "I can't wait to see him as coach. I think he'll be fantastic."

LaFragola went 37-3 and won a District 32 title at heavyweight. He was a part of two state championship football teams and was a captain his senior year.

LaFragola played three years as an offensive lineman at University of Albany and then transferred to Stockton University, where he earned his bachelor's degree.

He was an assistant wrestling and football coach Holy Spirit following his graduation and spent three years coaching football and wrestling at Pinelands Regional. His brother, CJ, was a wrestling standout at St. Joseph and Brown University and is now an assistant coach at Drexel University.

Domenic LaFragola lives in Toms River with his wife, Alexis. After two years in project management, he wanted to get back into education.

For LaFragola, there was no better place than for Holy Spirit, which he called one of the most iconic schools in South Jersey.

Holy Spirit has always been known for its individual wrestlers, including its two state champs. Paolone helped turn the Spartans into a dominant team, winning their first three S.J. titles from 2016-18.

LaFragola wants to rebuild the Spartans back to that point. He wants to see Holy Spirit compete with teams such as Southern Regional and St. Augustine Prep. And he wants to see the Spartans send six, seven, eight kids to Atlantic City for the state individual championships.

"My goal is to turn Holy Spirit into a regional program that can rival any of the big names in North Jersey," LaFragola said.

He then set the bar at the top, referencing a perennial Non-Public A power.

"I want to be the Bergen Catholic of the South."