 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit, Lenape to meet in battle of South Jersey's best
0 comments

Holy Spirit, Lenape to meet in battle of South Jersey's best

{{featured_button_text}}

The admission ticket for Friday night’s game between the Holy Spirit and Lenape high school football game says it all.

It reads “South Jersey Championship Football game.”

The two teams will kick off at 6 p.m. in Absecon for the West Jersey Football League Pod A title. The Spartans (6-0) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape (5-0) is ranked No. 2.

“We told the kids that the last 50 years the South Jersey championship has been decided by the media,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We have a chance to play for it on the field.”

What makes Friday’s game intriguing is not only what’s at stake but also because it's a collision of programs that live in different worlds.

“Some say it’s private vs. public schools,” Spirit senior defensive back C.J. Egrie said.

Holy Spirit won the state Non-Public II championship last season and is one of New Jersey’s perennial small school non-public powers. Lenape is a Group V power. These types of programs would never meet in the playoffs in a normal season. But because of COVID-19, things are anything but routine in 2020.

The WJFL designed and seeded a handful of four-team pods in lieu of traditional playoffs, which, too, fell victim to the new coronavirus this fall. The goal of the pods was to match the best teams against each other and come up with a true South Jersey champion.

Holy Spirit, the No. 2 seed in Pod A, beat fourth-seeded Winslow Township 34-0 last Friday. Third-seeded Lenape beat second-seeded Cherokee 31-28 in overtime.

“This feels the same as our (past) championship games,” Egrie said. “This is the big one.”

Spirit features one of the state’s top players in senior running back Patrick Smith, who has rushed for 1,476 yards. Junior quarterback Trevor Cohen has complimented Smith with timely passes. Cohen threw critical fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the Spartans' wins over St. Joseph Academy and St. Augustine Prep.

Spirit’s strength, however, is its defense. The Spartans have allowed 40 points this season. They have two shutouts and have allowed a touchdown or less in five of their six wins. Spirit linebacker Michael Francisco has 45 tackles, including 15 for a loss. Defensive back Jahmir Smith has 4.5 sacks.

The Spartans aren’t big, but they’re fast, and that’s by design.

“We take safeties and make them linebackers and linebackers and make them defensive lineman,” Russo said.

Lenape features senior quarterback Brady Long, who threw for three TDs and ran for a score in the win over Cherokee. Long’s career record as a starter is 17-4. The 6-foot-1 senior has thrown seven TD passes and no interceptions this season.

“He’s not a 6-5 gunslinger,” Russo said of Long, “but he makes plays.”

Long does throw to a pair of NCAA Division-I wide receivers in Xavier Coleman (Boston College) and Tyler Davis (Delaware). That trio is sure to put pressure on Spirit's corners backs — the 5-4 Egrie and 5-10 Devin Lee.

“We’re not the biggest guys on the field,” Egrie said of himself and Lee, “but we both play like we’re 6-5.”

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Game of the Week

Who: Lenape (5-0) vs. Holy Spirit (6-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit

Why this game is important: This is for the West Jersey Football League Pod A title and will have a major impact on deciding the mythical South Jersey championship.

Radio: 97.3 FM

Key players:

Lenape: Brady Long, QB, 53 of 97 for 710 yards and 7 TDs; Xavier Coleman, RB, 28 carries for 197 yards and six TDs and 14 catches for 180 yards and two TDs; Luke Cole, LB, 56 tackles; Tyler Davis, DB, two interceptions.

Holy Spirit: Patrick Smith, RB, 186 carries for 1,476 yards and 14 TDs; Trevor Cohen, QB, 38 of 69 for 742 yards and seven TDs; Elijah Steward, WR, 17 catches for 188 yards and three TDs; Michael Francisco, LB, 45 tackles, 15 tackles for losses; Eric Roman, DB, 30 tackles.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News