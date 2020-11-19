Holy Spirit, Lenape to meet in battle of South Jersey's best

The admission ticket for Friday night’s game between the Holy Spirit and Lenape high school football game says it all.
It reads “South Jersey Championship Football game.”
The two teams will kick off at 6 p.m. in Absecon for the West Jersey Football League Pod A title. The Spartans (6-0) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape (5-0) is ranked No. 2.
“We told the kids that the last 50 years the South Jersey championship has been decided by the media,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We have a chance to play for it on the field.”
What makes Friday’s game intriguing is not only what’s at stake but also because it's a collision of programs that live in different worlds.
“Some say it’s private vs. public schools,” Spirit senior defensive back C.J. Egrie said.
Holy Spirit won the state Non-Public II championship last season and is one of New Jersey’s perennial small school non-public powers. Lenape is a Group V power. These types of programs would never meet in the playoffs in a normal season. But because of COVID-19, things are anything but routine in 2020.
The WJFL designed and seeded a handful of four-team pods in lieu of traditional playoffs, which, too, fell victim to the new coronavirus this fall. The goal of the pods was to match the best teams against each other and come up with a true South Jersey champion.
Holy Spirit, the No. 2 seed in Pod A, beat fourth-seeded Winslow Township 34-0 last Friday. Third-seeded Lenape beat second-seeded Cherokee 31-28 in overtime.
“This feels the same as our (past) championship games,” Egrie said. “This is the big one.”
Spirit features one of the state’s top players in senior running back Patrick Smith, who has rushed for 1,476 yards. Junior quarterback Trevor Cohen has complimented Smith with timely passes. Cohen threw critical fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the Spartans' wins over St. Joseph Academy and St. Augustine Prep.
Spirit’s strength, however, is its defense. The Spartans have allowed 40 points this season. They have two shutouts and have allowed a touchdown or less in five of their six wins. Spirit linebacker Michael Francisco has 45 tackles, including 15 for a loss. Defensive back Jahmir Smith has 4.5 sacks.
The Spartans aren’t big, but they’re fast, and that’s by design.
“We take safeties and make them linebackers and linebackers and make them defensive lineman,” Russo said.
Lenape features senior quarterback Brady Long, who threw for three TDs and ran for a score in the win over Cherokee. Long’s career record as a starter is 17-4. The 6-foot-1 senior has thrown seven TD passes and no interceptions this season.
“He’s not a 6-5 gunslinger,” Russo said of Long, “but he makes plays.”
Long does throw to a pair of NCAA Division-I wide receivers in Xavier Coleman (Boston College) and Tyler Davis (Delaware). That trio is sure to put pressure on Spirit's corners backs — the 5-4 Egrie and 5-10 Devin Lee.
“We’re not the biggest guys on the field,” Egrie said of himself and Lee, “but we both play like we’re 6-5.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
