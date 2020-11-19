Holy Spirit, Lenape to meet in battle of South Jersey's best

The admission ticket for Friday night’s game between the Holy Spirit and Lenape high school football game says it all.

It reads “South Jersey Championship Football game.”

The two teams will kick off at 6 p.m. in Absecon for the West Jersey Football League Pod A title. The Spartans (6-0) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape (5-0) is ranked No. 2.

“We told the kids that the last 50 years the South Jersey championship has been decided by the media,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We have a chance to play for it on the field.”

What makes Friday’s game intriguing is not only what’s at stake but also because it's a collision of programs that live in different worlds.

“Some say it’s private vs. public schools,” Spirit senior defensive back C.J. Egrie said.

Holy Spirit won the state Non-Public II championship last season and is one of New Jersey’s perennial small school non-public powers. Lenape is a Group V power. These types of programs would never meet in the playoffs in a normal season. But because of COVID-19, things are anything but routine in 2020.