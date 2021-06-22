Holy Spirit High School parting ways with boys basketball coach

Holy Spirit High School is apparently parting ways with boys basketball coach Jamie Gillespie.
“I can confirm that we are making a change in the boys basketball program,” Spirit athletic director Steve Normane texted Tuesday afternoon. “We will have an official statement Wednesday.”
The Spartans finished 10-5 last season. Under Gillespie, the Spartans have won two Cape-Atlantic League championships and been one of South Jersey’s top programs.
Gillespie, 47, took over as Spirit head coach in the middle of the 2006-07 season. His career record is 258-126. In addition to the CAL titles, he also coached the Spartans to three South Jersey Non-Public finals. Gillespie has been at Spirit as an assistant or head coach since 1996.
Gillespie also was a key figure off the court. He helped the start the highly successful Cape-Atlantic League postseason tournament.
