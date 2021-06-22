 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit High School parting ways with boys basketball coach
Holy Spirit Atlantic City basketball

Holy Spirit High School coach Jamie Gillespie huddles with his team against Atlantic City, at Atlantic City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Holy Spirit High School is apparently parting ways with boys basketball coach Jamie Gillespie.

“I can confirm that we are making a change in the boys basketball program,” Spirit athletic director Steve Normane texted Tuesday afternoon. “We will have an official statement Wednesday.”

The Spartans finished 10-5 last season. Under Gillespie, the Spartans have won two Cape-Atlantic League championships and been one of South Jersey’s top programs.

Gillespie, 47, took over as Spirit  head coach in the middle of the 2006-07 season. His career record is 258-126. In addition to the CAL titles, he also coached the Spartans to three South Jersey Non-Public finals. Gillespie has been at Spirit as an assistant or head coach since 1996.

Gillespie also was a key figure off the court. He helped the start the highly successful Cape-Atlantic League postseason tournament.

Check back for more on this developing story

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
