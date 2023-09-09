Ella Petrosh scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls soccer team to an 8-0 victory over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League game Friday

Grace Marczyk scored twice for the Spartans (2-0). Rayleigh Carroll added two assists. Megan Kane, Sabrina Little and Millinda Marigliano each scored once. Marigliano did not make a save in the shutout.

ACIT fell to 0-1.

Field hockey

Lower Cape May Reg. 7, Bridgeton 0: Nora Shoffler scored three for the Caper Tigers (1-0).

Brianna Loper scored twice and added an assist. Ryan Salinsky and Maddie Groetsch each scored once. Greta Shepanski had an assist.

Ayianna Ridgeway made 23 saves for Bridgeton (0-1).

Girls volleyball

Barnegat 2, Pinelands Regional 0: The Bengals (1-0) won by set scores of 25-23, 25-22.

Annabella Fraim finished with 20 assists, seven service points and four aces for the winners. Brooke Degrazio added 13 service points and 11 aces. Taralynn Charland had 11 digs, and Ashley Berger added 10 kills.

Olivia Shertenlieb led with 13 assists for the Wildcats (1-1). Heidi Cyphert added 11 swervice points and seven aces. Nicole Tarnacki had eight kills, six service points, ,five digs and three aces.

Girls tennis

Absegami 4, Atlantic City 1

Singles: Cassandra Hughes A d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-1, 6-0; Sarina Pollino A d. Mia Marota 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Fox AC d. Krisha Dasondi 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Madison Band and Harshita Harsh A d. Ellie Carrasco and Maya Hernandez 6-3, 6-2; Nidhi Patel and Christine Jiang A d. Samyra Withanachchi and Johan Jinat 6-1, 6-4

Records: Absegami 1-1; Atlantic City 0-2

Mainland Reg. 4, Ocean City 1

Singles: Catherine Stempin OC d. Christina Htay 6-6 (2-1); Maddie Dennis M d. Alexis Allegretto 6-3, 6-4; Samantha Goldberg, Mainland, def. Annabelle Terruso 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell M d. Chloe Howard and Daphne Brozyna 6-1, 6-1; Lily Turner and Hana Saloum M d. Anna Wisnefski and Cecelia Mirsky 6-4, 6-2

Records: Mainland 1-0; Ocean City 1-1

Barnegat 5, Toms River South 0

Singles: Sophia Vallerruden d. Madelyn Raimann 6-0, 6-1; Kayla Nichols d. Sharkey 6-0, 6-2; Jillian Seno d. Legaspi 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammad and Catherine Ryan d. Lynn and Capelli 6-0, 6-0; Ivy Lu and Hannah Manlulu d. Turner and Hendrick 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

Records: Barnegat 2-0; Toms River South 0-1