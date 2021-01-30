Holy Spirit football to play DeMatha Catholic, possibly on ESPNU, in Ocean City

The Holy Spirit High School football team has a chance to compete on the national stage next season.
The West Jersey Football League Coaches Association announced Saturday the Spartans will play Maryland powerhouse DeMatha Catholic at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 in Ocean City. WJFLCA officials said ESPNU might televise the game. DeMatha is a consistently nationally ranked program.
Holy Spirit athletic director Steve Normane said the national TV coverage has not yet been confirmed.
“What more can you ask for? It is great exposure for our small, little high school here in South Jersey to be on a national stage and face a powerhouse,” Normane said. “But we don’t back down from anybody, so we will be ready to go and the whole country can get to see Holy Spirit High School.”
Holy Spirit-DeMatha Catholic will be part of the Battle at the Beach showcase at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School. The WJFLCA-sponsored event will feature about nine teams from South Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania competing from Aug. 27-29. The full schedule is not out yet.
West Jersey Football League coaches formed the WJFLCA, led by president and Penns Grove coach John Emel and vice president and Millville coach Dennis Thomas, to assist with the schedule-making and relay information to other coaches. That committee decided to put together this showcase to kick off next season on a high note.
“They are doing a great job,” Holy Spirit football coach A.J. Russo said.
DeMatha has an agreement with ESPNU to televise some of its games. WJFLCA officials are working to get that deal done for the Carey Stadium game.
Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook and current safety Rodney McLeod graduated from DeMatha. Since 1991, DeMatha has won 18 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles.
“If we have an opportunity to do that, it would be pretty neat for our kids,” Russo said. “It would be great. … That would be pretty neat. We never had a chance to do that, but that comes along with playing a good team, and having an opportunity to be on television, that adds a little more juice to it. We are really excited about that.”
But whether the game gets a national TV audience or not, the Spartans are just excited to compete against such a talented team, Russo said. Holy Spirit originally wanted to be in the showcase but there were no openings until Saturday morning. Russo added his program jumped at the opportunity to play DeMatha.
“We are looking forward to it,” Russo said. “We are all pumped up for it. So, we are getting ready and have to go back to work and get ready to go. They are one of the top teams in the country, and it gives our kids a chance to challenge themselves. It’s something you don’t get to do to often, so when you have an opportunity like that, you have to take advantage of it.”
Other local teams scheduled to compete in the Battle at the Beach are St. Augustine Prep, Millville, Vineland and Ocean City. The WJFLCA announced Friday that the Red Raiders will play the Fighting Clan at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
Holy Spirit (8-0) finished undefeated in 2020 and won a mythical South Jersey title. Teams across the New Jersey are still not allowed to play out-of-state games or opponents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a restriction that needs to be lifted for the Spirit-DeMatha game to be played.
Normane said he is hopeful that will happen in time for the Spartans’ big opportunity.
“Our philosophy as an athletic department never changes,” Normane said. “We want to play the best teams across all the sports. For our football team to matchup against a nationally ranked team and be on ESPN, what more can you ask for?”
