Holy Spirit football to play DeMatha Catholic, possibly on ESPNU, in Ocean City

“They are doing a great job,” Holy Spirit football coach A.J. Russo said.

DeMatha has an agreement with ESPNU to televise some of its games. WJFLCA officials are working to get that deal done for the Carey Stadium game.

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook and current safety Rodney McLeod graduated from DeMatha. Since 1991, DeMatha has won 18 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles.

“If we have an opportunity to do that, it would be pretty neat for our kids,” Russo said. “It would be great. … That would be pretty neat. We never had a chance to do that, but that comes along with playing a good team, and having an opportunity to be on television, that adds a little more juice to it. We are really excited about that.”

But whether the game gets a national TV audience or not, the Spartans are just excited to compete against such a talented team, Russo said. Holy Spirit originally wanted to be in the showcase but there were no openings until Saturday morning. Russo added his program jumped at the opportunity to play DeMatha.