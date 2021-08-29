Holy Spirit football delivers gutsy performance against national power

OCEAN CITY – The Holy Spirit High School football team got it wanted Saturday night: A test against one of the nation’s best teams.
The Spartans delivered a gritty performance but lost to DeMatha Catholic of Maryland 28-7 in a Battle at the Beach game. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. DeMatha is ranked No. 33 in the country by maxpreps.com.
“We wanted to play these guys and show we belonged,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “That’s a great football team, I don’t think our football team will ever play somebody that good again.”
DeMatha had a distinct size advantage over Spirit. DeMatha defensive lineman Jason Moore, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound senior, has scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU and Florida. Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen completed 25 of 41 passes for 181 yards and scored the Spartans only touchdown on a 4-yard, third-quarter run.
“It was crazy,” Cohen said. “It was nothing like I’ve ever seen. They’re huge upfront. I was running for my life, but I had fun. We all had fun.”
The inaugural Battle at the Beach at Ocean City High School is a showcase event that feature many of South Jersey’s top teams this weekend. A thunderstorm delayed the first of Saturday’s four games, so Spirit/DeMatha originally scheduled for 8 p.m. didn’t start until 9:30 p.m. The game ended after midnight.
Still, fans packed the bleachers for the opening kickoff on a cool summer night.
The crowd saw Spirit control the ball for much of the first half as Cohen consistently completed short passes to wide receivers Jahmir Smith and Elijah Steward. The Spartans drove inside the DeMatha 30-yard on three of their first four possessions but couldn’t score.
“We had to get the ball out on the perimeter,” Cohen said. “We couldn’t really run the ball inside because they’re big. We used those sort bubble (screens) and flair (routes) for our running game.”
The game changed in DeMatha’s favor late in the first half. With the contest scoreless, Holy Spirit faced a fourth-and-six from the DeMatha 22-yard line. Stags defensive lineman Mi’Zaah Dean jumped a Spirit short pass and picked it off. The 6-3, 230-pound Dean returned the interception 55 yards to the Holy Spirit 23.
One play later, DeMatha running back Brendan Wyatt ran 25 yards for a TD to give the Stags a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half.
I felt like that was a really big momentum switch,” Dean said of his interception, “and we played better after that.”
DeMatha certainly did. After forcing Spirit to punt, the Stags took a 14-0 lead when freshman quarterback Denzel Gardner threw a 7-yard TD pass to Simeon Coleman with 27 seconds left in the first half. Gardner entered the game after senior quarterback Blake Kendall dislocated his ankle in the first quarter.
Despite the loss that ended its 12-game winning streak, Spirit left the field early Sunday morning with positives feelings about their effort.
Spirit will now prepare for one of its most anticipated games of the regular season. The Spartans host rival St. Joseph Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Spartans expect the experience of Saturday's game will benefit them as the season progresses.
“This game helps us a lot,” Cohen said. “We’re going to be ready for anything.”
Holy Spirit; 0 0 7 0-7
DeMatha; 0 14 7 7 – 28
SECOND QUARTER
DeMatha-Wyatt 25 run (Holbrook kick)
DeMatha-Coleman 7 pass from Gardner (Holbrook kick)
THIRD QUARTER
DeMatha-Bacon 18 run (Holbrook kick)
Holy Spirit-Cohen 4 run (Forte kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
DeMatha-Wyatt 69 run (Holbrook kick)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.