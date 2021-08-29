Holy Spirit football delivers gutsy performance against national power

Still, fans packed the bleachers for the opening kickoff on a cool summer night.

The crowd saw Spirit control the ball for much of the first half as Cohen consistently completed short passes to wide receivers Jahmir Smith and Elijah Steward. The Spartans drove inside the DeMatha 30-yard on three of their first four possessions but couldn’t score.

“We had to get the ball out on the perimeter,” Cohen said. “We couldn’t really run the ball inside because they’re big. We used those sort bubble (screens) and flair (routes) for our running game.”

The game changed in DeMatha’s favor late in the first half. With the contest scoreless, Holy Spirit faced a fourth-and-six from the DeMatha 22-yard line. Stags defensive lineman Mi’Zaah Dean jumped a Spirit short pass and picked it off. The 6-3, 230-pound Dean returned the interception 55 yards to the Holy Spirit 23.

One play later, DeMatha running back Brendan Wyatt ran 25 yards for a TD to give the Stags a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half.

I felt like that was a really big momentum switch,” Dean said of his interception, “and we played better after that.”