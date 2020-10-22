Holy Spirit field hockey edges Vikings in Pink Game

The Holy Spirit High School field hockey team on Wednesday beat Atlantic City 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League East game at Holy Spirit.

Wednesday’s game was the Spartans’ annual Pink Game, which spreads awareness and raises money for breast cancer. All the proceeds from the game went to the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund of South Jersey and the South Jersey Gilda’s Club. Pink Spartan crew socks were sold along with a bake sale, raffles and snacks from the Mad Dog Morgan Food Truck.

For Holy Spirit, Megan Erdman and Maggie Cella each had a goal and an assist. Aggie Forte scored once, and Chloe Cook provided an assist. It was the first win of the season for the Spartans, who improved to 1-5.

Grace Dischert had a goal and an assist for Atlantic City. Brynn Swift also scored.

Atlantic City; 1 0 0 1—2

Holy Spirit; 1 1 0 1—3

