Holy Spirit boys edge Mainland in overtime

Travagline sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in the first half. The Mustangs led 38-25 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter.

That’s when the desperation kicked in for the Spartans.

“We tried to do that from the get go,” Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “Play with that energy defensively. Play up, press us. We just didn’t have the energy to start. We picked it up.”

With backcourt partner Jahmir Smith in foul trouble, Wilkins became much more aggressive on offense in the fourth quarter. He sank two foul shots with 33.7 seconds left to tie the game.

“People had to step up,” Wilkins said. “They were playing a tight zone. We needed to penetrate to the basket and watch the charges.”

Mainland had a chance to win in regulation but missed a 3-pointer from the left corner as the buzzer sounded.

The Spartans controlled the overtime. Wilkin’s driving layup put Spirit up 52-49 with 2:21 left in the game. Llanos scored with 1:04 left to make it 55-49 Spirit.

The Spartans couldn’t relax, however.

Mainland closed the score but ran out of time.