Holy Spirit boys edge Mainland in overtime

LINWOOD — The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team learned desperation is a great motivator Wednesday night.
Jamil Wilkins scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Spartans rallied to beat Mainland Regional 56-55 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Spirit trailed by 13 points in the third quarter and saw its season slipping away in the second half.
“We really needed this,” Wilkins said. “We were thinking about (the possible) loss. We just needed to come out stronger and go harder.”
A loss and Spirit faced a struggle to qualify for next month’s Cape-Atlantic League tournament. Instead, the victory was the Spartans’ third straight and gives them a new perspective on their season.
Junior forward Ky Gilliam played a solid all-around game with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Junior forward Jayden Llanos scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds.
Tim Travagline led Mainland with 19 points, while Cohen Cook scored 16.
The game matched two rivals that needed a win to boost their CAL Tournament resumes. Mainland (7-7) built its early lead behind Travagline’s perimeter shooting and zone defense that held the Spartans at bay.
Travagline sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in the first half. The Mustangs led 38-25 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter.
That’s when the desperation kicked in for the Spartans.
“We tried to do that from the get go,” Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “Play with that energy defensively. Play up, press us. We just didn’t have the energy to start. We picked it up.”
With backcourt partner Jahmir Smith in foul trouble, Wilkins became much more aggressive on offense in the fourth quarter. He sank two foul shots with 33.7 seconds left to tie the game.
“People had to step up,” Wilkins said. “They were playing a tight zone. We needed to penetrate to the basket and watch the charges.”
Mainland had a chance to win in regulation but missed a 3-pointer from the left corner as the buzzer sounded.
The Spartans controlled the overtime. Wilkin’s driving layup put Spirit up 52-49 with 2:21 left in the game. Llanos scored with 1:04 left to make it 55-49 Spirit.
The Spartans couldn’t relax, however.
Mainland closed the score but ran out of time.
Cook sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left to cut the lead to a point. But Mainland had no timeouts left. All the Mustangs could do was watch the time run off the clock.
