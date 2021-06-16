Holy Spirit baseball wins state Non-Public B title

MERCER COUNTY — The Holy Spirit High School baseball team won the state Non-Public B championship Wednesday night at Hamilton Veterans Park, beating Morristown-Beard 7-1.
David Hagaman was the winning pitcher for the Spartans. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and allowed a run and struck out seven in six innings. Jayden Shertel pitched the seventh, striking out one.
Ryan Spina's three-run double in the top of the sixth gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
