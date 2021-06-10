Holy Spirit baseball holds on to win S.J. Non-Public B title

“We wanted to come out and come to this field and win a South Jersey championship. And it all worked out the way we planned it. I couldn’t be prouder of our kids. That team gave us everything they had, and we gave it right back. Every punch we took, we gave one back. What a dogfight this was. They are an awesome team, and an awesome program. To get this win is huge.”

Gloucester Catholic sophomore RJ Mustaro hit a two-run single in the fourth inning. Jeremy Wolf, a junior shortstop, hit a solo homer in the fifth, which cut the Rams’ deficit to 5-3.

But Holy Spirit extended its lead to 9-3 in the top of the sixth inning. Trevor Cohen, who was hit by a pitch, scored on an error. Steven Petrosh singled in Shertel. David Hagaman then hit a two run-single, scoring Spina and Petrosh.

Shertel was taken out in the sixth inning, and Gloucester Catholic added four runs.

The Spartans went through a few pitchers. Donovan Patten came in to earn the save, including striking out the final Rams, which immediately was followed by his teammates storming the infield.

“We didn’t let that lead up, which was huge,” Normane said. “Our pitchers got themselves into some trouble, but they worked their way out of it, and we never relinquished that early lead.