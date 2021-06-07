Holy Spirit answers with key hits for 12-9 win to advance to South Jersey championship game

Solari followed Ryan Spina’s leadoff double with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout, Vince Spina hit a two-run single to right field to cut seventh-seeded Immaculata’s lead to 4-3.

“That was huge for us,” Spirit coach Steve Normane said. “If we had not answered back, it would have been a harder path for us.”

Spirit took control with five runs in the fifth to build an 11-4 advantage. Shertel’s 100th career hit was a two-run triple that inning. Shertel’s family presented with him a poster and balloons after the game

“It means a ton,” he said of the milestone, “especially with my family here. It’s awesome.”

The Spartans began the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. They are currently No. 9.

Spirit struggled for victories early in the season against one of the state’s toughest schedules.

The Spartans may not have traveled the road they envisioned, but they ended up where they’re supposed to be: in the South Jersey final.

“Going through an insane tough schedule early on definitely didn’t help the morale,” Shertel said. “We were tired of moral victories. We wanted the real W's to come. We kept the vison, and we knew it was all going to play out in the end. We are where we want to be.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.