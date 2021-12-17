High schools prepared for another winter season during COVID-19 pandemic

The winter high school sports season slowly got underway this month with swim and indoor track meets.
But once wrestlers hit the mats, and basketball season gets into full swing Friday, closed indoor spaces will be packed once again.
Cardboard cutouts of fans, mascots and celebrities will surrender their spots back to parents, teachers, friends, family, alumni and general high school sports fans this winter. It will sound like a packed high school gym again.
Athletic directors around the Cape-Atlantic League are preparing to navigate another winter season during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re also ready to hear high-flying dunks and shocking pins met with roars from the crowd.
Mike Cherenson, a representative for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, in a statement earlier this month, said schools must continue to follow Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 251 signed in August, which mandates mask wearing in school buildings.
One exemption includes when a student is participating in high-intensity physical activities, such as sports.
“(Schools) continue to have autonomy to put in place any additional mitigation measures they feel necessary — such measures may include, but (are) not limited to spectator restrictions, masking of athletes during play, vaccination requirements, etc. Updates, if required, will be shared with members,” Cherenson wrote.
The winter sports season includes basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field. Some area schools also have ice hockey, bowling and fencing.
Every school will have its own challenges, Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley said.
Mainland has a small gymnasium, seating a little more than 600 fans during basketball games. Gatley said they will operate at full capacity, but games with potential high demand for tickets — the rivalry game with Ocean City came to Gatley’s mind — will be sold ahead of time to limit access.
“We are gonna take temperatures of people visiting, teams and spectators when entering the building as an extra mitigation procedure we’ll do,” Gatley said. “When we go to (Atlantic County Institute of Technology) to have AD meetings, we all take our temperature walking in. We’re gonna do that for a little extra protection. Other than that, we’ll try to be as pre-COVID as possible.”
To help alleviate some confusion as to what other schools will be doing, Hammonton High School athletic director Marni Henry-Parks shared on Twitter last week a running list of what some of the schools in the Cape-Atlantic League are doing this season as far as spectator policy goes for indoor sports.
Many schools will have designated areas for spectators to sit, which usually means there will be no standing in the corners of the gym, often seen during high school sporting events. Some schools will also not allow any re-entry to the gym, including Mainland Regional, Egg Harbor Township and Middle Township.
“Although there is a lot of mask exhaustion, I think people do understand in order to see their their kid, grandkid or friend play, these are what the rules are,” Gatley said.
The Toms River Bubble hosts several indoor track and field meets during the winter season. Site director Kyle Austin, in a statement to nj.milesplit.com, said masks will be recommended for anyone entering the facility during meets. He said athletes should wear masks when not competing.
Austin also said, to help keep the number of people in the facility down, that teams will be limited to bringing only those on the roster and competing in that day’s event. Managers or anyone not entered into an event will not be allowed to enter the bubble with the team, he said. They will be allowed in as spectators.
Gatley said Mainland’s boys and girls teams will head to both the Toms River Bubble and the Atlantic City Armory this season.
“We’re gonna go about this ... with the understanding that there are gonna be certain parameters every school will have to follow. There are not a whole lot of options,” Gatley said.
Not every school that has a swim team has its own pool. Ocean City High School, which uses the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Simpson Avenue, said restrictions for fans will have to apply to that facility. Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba said the Thunderbolts will do the same thing at the Holly City Family Center where they compete.
“We’re now in December, the normal flu season,” LaGamba said. “The individuals that have participated or coached the winter sports season are the folks least concerned because they are the ones who are better prepared for all the protocols. It’s stuff that they’ve done in the past.”
Gatley is happy the Mustangs’ wrestling season can have quad meets again. Selling concessions during those home meets generates a lot of money for the sports programs. LaGamba said Millville won’t host one until later in the season and will learn from how other schools the Thunderbolts visit run their multiteam meets.
Much like last year, there will be a lot of learning as you go and adjusting protocol according to what the state recommends.
Right now, the omicron and delta variants — the latter of which has been around for about a year — are playing into stricter protocols still being around.
“We’re going to try to let people come in and enjoy the winter sports season,” LaGamba said. “Last year didn’t work out that way. If you come to Millville, you’re expected to follow guidelines. But at the same time, you get to enjoy coming to a game this year.”
