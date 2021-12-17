High schools prepared for another winter season during COVID-19 pandemic

Not every school that has a swim team has its own pool. Ocean City High School, which uses the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Simpson Avenue, said restrictions for fans will have to apply to that facility. Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba said the Thunderbolts will do the same thing at the Holly City Family Center where they compete.

“We’re now in December, the normal flu season,” LaGamba said. “The individuals that have participated or coached the winter sports season are the folks least concerned because they are the ones who are better prepared for all the protocols. It’s stuff that they’ve done in the past.”

Gatley is happy the Mustangs’ wrestling season can have quad meets again. Selling concessions during those home meets generates a lot of money for the sports programs. LaGamba said Millville won’t host one until later in the season and will learn from how other schools the Thunderbolts visit run their multiteam meets.

Much like last year, there will be a lot of learning as you go and adjusting protocol according to what the state recommends.

Right now, the omicron and delta variants — the latter of which has been around for about a year — are playing into stricter protocols still being around.

“We’re going to try to let people come in and enjoy the winter sports season,” LaGamba said. “Last year didn’t work out that way. If you come to Millville, you’re expected to follow guidelines. But at the same time, you get to enjoy coming to a game this year.”

