 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school wrestling looks to move outside amid COVID-19
0 comments
top story

High school wrestling looks to move outside amid COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Let’s take this wrestling match outside!

That’s a scenario Southern Regional High School coach Dan Roy hopes can become a reality with his squad hosting another state power, Phillipsburg, in early spring.

Many programs across the state are either thinking about or have scheduled outdoor matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bergen Catholic and Delbarton, two of New Jersey’s top teams, and Gateway versus West Deptford are some matches in the state that have scheduled outdoor contests for April.

With wrestling practices not permitted to begin until March 1, and competition tentatively set to run from March 16 to April 24, it’s possible to see many high school wrestling matches move outside.

“I like it, especially now,” Roy said. “Listen, there are a bunch of colleges that have already done it, as far as outdoor on the football field. … There are people doing it and, as long as the weather is good, I’m all for it.”

Most coaches are equally intrigued.

“Just being outside and being something different,” said St. Augustine Prep coach Bill Ward, who also anticipates having an outdoor match at LaRosa Field in Richland. “You can have it on the football field and have a stadium effect.”

Roy added the Shore Conference has not informed coaches what each team’s schedule will be allowed to look like. For now, the Cape-Atlantic League’s programs can only have up to 15 conference-only matches.

If that is also the case with the Shore Conference, hosting Phillipsburg will not be feasible. But Roy has been in contact with Phillipsburg about having a match outdoors, if allowed, and both programs are on board.

Roy would still want to host an outdoor match regardless.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“If we aren’t allowed to have many fans inside, you can have more fans outside, so, obviously, I would like that, because I want to get as many people to see the matches as possible,” Roy said.

Southern normally draws a large crowd to each match and fills the gymnasium. Roy noted that his team thrives in an atmosphere with loud, cheering fans.

“That is an advantage for us where some other teams might not be used to that. You could get more fans outside, but it would have to be a big match (with good programs, which Southern usually hosts) to draw that same number,” added Roy, who likes his team to wrestle state powers to give his wrestlers competition.

“It’s definitely different, but I think you can make it good.”

Rutgers University’s wrestling team hosted Princeton at SHI Stadium in 2016, and more than 16,000 fans attended. A year earlier, Iowa hosted Oklahoma State at Kinnick Stadium, which drew a record-setting 42,287 fans.

When sports were allowed to operate again this summer after being shut down in March, the NUWAY Summer Nationals held an event that brought wrestlers as young as 7 through high school under two huge tents with 11 mats in the parking lot of Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

Outside matches can be done.

“With COVID, it would give more people an opportunity to come to the match,” St. Augustine’s Ward said. “Just to be outside, it would be something different for the kids. I think it would be really neat to have an event outdoors. I think the outdoor aspect is cool and it could really promote wrestling, which I’m all for.”

Lower Cape May Regional coach Billy Damiana said the spectacle and wonderment of sports is very important. That attraction could pull in people to a particular sport and get more people interested in it, he said.

“We are trying to get in as many matches as we are allowed,” Damiana said. “If we have to go outside, we will go outside. That is not a big deal for us. Our mentality is going to be anybody, any place, anywhere.”

Damiana said many people around the sport call wrestling “the last of the gladiator sports.” The history teacher noted that in Ancient Rome, gladiators did not wrestle inside but rather outdoors.

Most coaches noted the weather could be an issue, but as long as it’s not raining and it’s warmer when wrestling starts, outdoor matches will be successful.

“We are all for it,” Damiana said. “Hopefully we will get decent weather. … But I’m all for it. Anything to make it work. ... If we truly are the last of the gladiators, wrestling outside should not be much of a big deal.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News