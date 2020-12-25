High school wrestling looks to move outside amid COVID-19

When sports were allowed to operate again this summer after being shut down in March, the NUWAY Summer Nationals held an event that brought wrestlers as young as 7 through high school under two huge tents with 11 mats in the parking lot of Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

Outside matches can be done.

“With COVID, it would give more people an opportunity to come to the match,” St. Augustine’s Ward said. “Just to be outside, it would be something different for the kids. I think it would be really neat to have an event outdoors. I think the outdoor aspect is cool and it could really promote wrestling, which I’m all for.”

Lower Cape May Regional coach Billy Damiana said the spectacle and wonderment of sports is very important. That attraction could pull in people to a particular sport and get more people interested in it, he said.

“We are trying to get in as many matches as we are allowed,” Damiana said. “If we have to go outside, we will go outside. That is not a big deal for us. Our mentality is going to be anybody, any place, anywhere.”

Damiana said many people around the sport call wrestling “the last of the gladiator sports.” The history teacher noted that in Ancient Rome, gladiators did not wrestle inside but rather outdoors.