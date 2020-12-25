High school wrestling looks to move outside amid COVID-19

Let’s take this wrestling match outside!
That’s a scenario Southern Regional High School coach Dan Roy hopes can become a reality with his squad hosting another state power, Phillipsburg, in early spring.
Many programs across the state are either thinking about or have scheduled outdoor matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bergen Catholic and Delbarton, two of New Jersey’s top teams, and Gateway versus West Deptford are some matches in the state that have scheduled outdoor contests for April.
With wrestling practices not permitted to begin until March 1, and competition tentatively set to run from March 16 to April 24, it’s possible to see many high school wrestling matches move outside.
“I like it, especially now,” Roy said. “Listen, there are a bunch of colleges that have already done it, as far as outdoor on the football field. … There are people doing it and, as long as the weather is good, I’m all for it.”
Most coaches are equally intrigued.
“Just being outside and being something different,” said St. Augustine Prep coach Bill Ward, who also anticipates having an outdoor match at LaRosa Field in Richland. “You can have it on the football field and have a stadium effect.”
Roy added the Shore Conference has not informed coaches what each team’s schedule will be allowed to look like. For now, the Cape-Atlantic League’s programs can only have up to 15 conference-only matches.
If that is also the case with the Shore Conference, hosting Phillipsburg will not be feasible. But Roy has been in contact with Phillipsburg about having a match outdoors, if allowed, and both programs are on board.
Roy would still want to host an outdoor match regardless.
“If we aren’t allowed to have many fans inside, you can have more fans outside, so, obviously, I would like that, because I want to get as many people to see the matches as possible,” Roy said.
Southern normally draws a large crowd to each match and fills the gymnasium. Roy noted that his team thrives in an atmosphere with loud, cheering fans.
“That is an advantage for us where some other teams might not be used to that. You could get more fans outside, but it would have to be a big match (with good programs, which Southern usually hosts) to draw that same number,” added Roy, who likes his team to wrestle state powers to give his wrestlers competition.
“It’s definitely different, but I think you can make it good.”
Rutgers University’s wrestling team hosted Princeton at SHI Stadium in 2016, and more than 16,000 fans attended. A year earlier, Iowa hosted Oklahoma State at Kinnick Stadium, which drew a record-setting 42,287 fans.
When sports were allowed to operate again this summer after being shut down in March, the NUWAY Summer Nationals held an event that brought wrestlers as young as 7 through high school under two huge tents with 11 mats in the parking lot of Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.
Outside matches can be done.
“With COVID, it would give more people an opportunity to come to the match,” St. Augustine’s Ward said. “Just to be outside, it would be something different for the kids. I think it would be really neat to have an event outdoors. I think the outdoor aspect is cool and it could really promote wrestling, which I’m all for.”
Lower Cape May Regional coach Billy Damiana said the spectacle and wonderment of sports is very important. That attraction could pull in people to a particular sport and get more people interested in it, he said.
“We are trying to get in as many matches as we are allowed,” Damiana said. “If we have to go outside, we will go outside. That is not a big deal for us. Our mentality is going to be anybody, any place, anywhere.”
Damiana said many people around the sport call wrestling “the last of the gladiator sports.” The history teacher noted that in Ancient Rome, gladiators did not wrestle inside but rather outdoors.
Most coaches noted the weather could be an issue, but as long as it’s not raining and it’s warmer when wrestling starts, outdoor matches will be successful.
“We are all for it,” Damiana said. “Hopefully we will get decent weather. … But I’m all for it. Anything to make it work. ... If we truly are the last of the gladiators, wrestling outside should not be much of a big deal.”
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR; Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep
195 POUNDS
The junior captured his third straight District 31 title and second consecutive Region 8 title. Misita placed third at the state tournament in Atlantic City. Last season, he finished eighth at states. Misita led the Hermits to their second straight South Jersey Non-Public A title.
FIRST TEAM
Conor Collins; Southern Reg.
106 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. Collins was one bout away from reaching the podium at states. He finished 36-3.
Hunter Horsey; Oakcrest
113 POUNDS
The sophomore finished second at District 30 and third at Region 8. He qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his career. Horsey finished 37-5.
Jayson Scerbo; Southern Reg.
120 POUNDS
The senior captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. He plans to wrestle in college. Scerbo finished 25-8.
Matt Brielmeier; Southern Reg.
126 POUNDS
The junior won the District 29 title and finished fourth at Region 8. He qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his career. He finished 28-7.
Brock Zurawski; St. Augustine Prep
132 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 31 title and finished third at Region 8. Zurawski was one of the five Hermits that advanced to states. He finished 29-7.
Eddie Hummel; Southern Reg.
138 POUNDS
The junior lost in the first round of the state tournament, but won seven straight wrestleback bouts en route to a third-place finish and a spot on the podium. Hummel also captured his second District 29 title and finished second at Region 8. He finished 31-2.
Cael Aretz; Buena Reg.
145 POUNDS
The junior finished second at District 29 and finished sixth at Region 8. He finished 25-10.
Cole Velardi: Southern Reg.
152 POUNDS
The freshman finished third at District 29 and fourth at Region 8. During the team season, he had the winning pin that gave the Rams the South Jersey Group V title. He finished 29-4.
Robert Woodcock; Southern Reg.
160 POUNDS
The senior finished third at states. It was the first time in his career that he placed at the state tournament. Woodcock, who captured the District 29 and Region 8 title as a junior and senior, will continue his wrestling career at the Air Force Academy. He finished 33-2.
George Rhodes; Absegami
170 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 32 title and finished second at Region 8. He was one of the three Braves that qualified for states. Rhodes finished 32-6.
Nick Marshall; St. Augustine Prep
182 POUNDS
The junior finished third at the District 31 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 20-8.
Tony Thompson; Buena Reg.
220 POUNDS
The junior finished second at District 29 and third at Region 8. He was the only Press-area wrestler to advance to states at the 220 weight class. Thompson finished 30-3.
JT Cornelius; Southern Reg.
285 POUNDS
The senior finished second at states to reach the podium in Atlantic City. Before this winter, he had never placed at states in his career. Cornelius, who will play football next year at Monmouth University, also finished second this season at the District 29 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 34-5.
Amirah Giorgianni; Mainland Reg.
180 POUNDS
The junior placed second at the state tournament and captured the South Regional title. Giorgianni, a first-year wrestler, played basketball for years before deciding to try wrestling this winter. Giorgianni, who plans to enter offseason tournaments with the aim at winning a state title next season, also won the Kingsway Invitational in January.
Joelle Klein; Lower Cape May Reg.
215 POUNDS
The senior placed second at the state tournament and captured South Regional title. Klein finished third at states last winter. Klein plans to wrestle in college, but has not made a decision on a school yet. Klein, who also plays football and softball at Lower, won the inaugural Queen of the East tournament Dec. 22.
SECOND TEAM
106 POUNDS
D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine
113 POUNDS
Sean Cowan, Absegami
120 POUNDS
Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest
126 POUNDS
David Flippen, Oakcrest
132 POUNDS
Travis Brown, Pinelands Regional
138 POUNDS
Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit
145 POUNDS
Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit
152 POUNDS
Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep
160 POUNDS
Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May Regional
170 POUNDS
Alex Giordano, St. Joseph
182 POUNDS
Ben LoParo, Southern Regional
195 POUNDS
Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Regional
220 POUNDS
Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton
285 POUNDS
Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Absegami
Jack Devlin
Tyler Foulke
Isaac Ingram
Quinn McLaughlin
Rodney McNeill Jr.
Corbin Saul
Mikal Taylor
Barnegat
Mason Bayer
Michael DiPianta
Buena Regional
Danny DiGiovacchino
Sammy Drogo
Luke Maxwell
Cumberland Regional
Irving Gandy
Egg Harbor Township
Sean Dever
Jack Schiavo
Hammonton
Max Elton
Ryan Figueroa
Phillip Mahran
Santino Pontarelli
Holy Spirit
Kurt Driscoll
Sal Palmeri
Gavin Paolone
Lacey Township
Jackson Brandt
Vincent Ceglie
Mason Heck
Colin Rolak
Lower Cape May Regional
Christian Campanaro
Sean Connelly
David Tosto
Wesley Tosto
Mainland Regional
Samuel Epstein
Shaquan Henry
Middle Township
Michael Adelizzi
Evan Dugan
Jadan Farrow
David Giulian
Karl Giulian
Alick Killian
Millville
Anthony Romero
Jaydan Wright
Ocean City
Charley Cossaboone
Nick Sannino
Oakcrest
David Flippen
Frank Gabriel
Hogan Horsey
Pinelands Regional
Mason Livio
Gavin Stewart
Southern Regional
Stephen Jennings
Pat Iacoves
St. Augustine Prep
Will Bumbernick
Ryan DeFoney
Alex Marshall
Trey McLeer
Kaden Naame
Jack Slotnick
Dennis Virelli
St. Joseph
Bryan Butkus
Vineland
Gabe Baldosaro
Dave Dutra
