High school trainers take on new roles as sports adapt to COVID-19

Atlantic City High School athletic trainer John Ross calls it “organized chaos.”
It’s that time immediately after dismissal when athletes descend upon the trainer’s room to receive treatment and prepare for that day’s practices and games.
Since COVID-19, organized chaos has gotten even more turbulent.
Trainers are a big part of a school’s first line of defense against the virus. Forget about just treating, evaluating and rehabilitating injuries, those tasks are now shared with taking athletes’ temperatures and making sure that athletes completed the daily paper work indicating they had no COVID-19 symptoms.
“Who could have foreseen this situation?” Ross said. “You’re not only talking about the safety of the athletes, but their parents, their grandparents, everybody.”
The training room changed when COVID-19 hit. It’s a place athletes love to hang out. The Atlantic City athletes often joked with Ross that he should get a flat-screen TV, so they could watch ESPN. But because of the virus, trainers limited the number of athletes allowed in their rooms. Ocean City High School trainer Kathy Moran allows six athletes in her trainer’s room at one time. Masks are worn as eating and drinking is banned.
“We restrict it to the kids that absolutely have to be in there,” Moran said.
The trainers also sanitize the tables and equipment in the training room after each athlete uses them.
Ocean City doesn’t provide any water for athletes, who must now bring their own water bottles to practices and games.
Trainers also find themselves on the frontline when it comes to their own personal safety. You can’t tape an ankle or check an injury and still maintain social distance.
Trainers wear masks and facial shields and constantly wash their hands, but the virus is always in the back of their minds.
“I’m here for the kids,” Moran said. “I know that I do everything to protect myself. My No. 1 priority is the kids and taking care of them. If I needed to get in close proximity to a kid, especially if they went down on the field, I just kind of jumped right into it and did the best that I could at the time.”
Trainers also saw different types of injuries this school year. Many athletes didn’t train much last summer as organized workouts were limited or nonexistent. Preseasons were shorter.
“We didn’t have as many overuse chronic-type injuries that we usually see at the end of the season when the kids have been training very hard for a couple of months,” Moran said. “But we had more of those initial just getting back into your sports injuries, such as hamstring (pulls) from not being properly prepared or conditioned enough, a lot of muscle strains. In the fall, we even had some heat exhaustion just because the kids weren’t used to exercising.”
But the pandemic’s biggest impact might be on athletes’ mental health. Trainers are often someone athletes confide in about everything from personal problems to relationships with coaches and teammates and playing time. Trainers simply have less opportunities to just talk with athletes because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’ve always seen myself as more than an athletic trainer,” Moran said. “I’m part-mom, part-psychologist, part-guidance counselor. I’m here for anything that they need. This year, a lot of that has been lost. I still try to reach out to the kids if I know someone is having a bad day. or if they have an issue going on.”
The pandemic has caused some trainers to be innovative. Mainland Regional trainer Pat Dioguardo communicated with Mustangs teams through Zoom and posted preseason workouts for athletes on teams’ internet classroom pages.
“That’s been a positive,” Dioguardo said. “I’m going to end up using that moving forward.”
The spring sports season begins next month. Sports, such as baseball, softball, golf, tennis and many track and field events, lend themselves to social distancing. Plus, it’s outside. The virus wiped out last year’s spring season. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association governs most New Jersey high school sports, and its goal this spring is to have as normal a season as possible.
“I’m super optimistic,” Dioguardo said. “I can’t wait to get outside. You just feel better. I’m very hopeful that spring will be as normal as possible.”
