High school trainers take on new roles as sports adapt to COVID-19

The trainers also sanitize the tables and equipment in the training room after each athlete uses them.

Ocean City doesn’t provide any water for athletes, who must now bring their own water bottles to practices and games.

Trainers also find themselves on the frontline when it comes to their own personal safety. You can’t tape an ankle or check an injury and still maintain social distance.

Trainers wear masks and facial shields and constantly wash their hands, but the virus is always in the back of their minds.

“I’m here for the kids,” Moran said. “I know that I do everything to protect myself. My No. 1 priority is the kids and taking care of them. If I needed to get in close proximity to a kid, especially if they went down on the field, I just kind of jumped right into it and did the best that I could at the time.”

Trainers also saw different types of injuries this school year. Many athletes didn’t train much last summer as organized workouts were limited or nonexistent. Preseasons were shorter.