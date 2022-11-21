High school swim teams bring good attitudes on first day of practice (even at 5 a.m.)

That splash you heard Monday afternoon was the start of the high school swimming season in New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association allows its member schools to begin practice Nov. 21. Vineland girls coach Mike Schneider said he had about 40 swimmers out for practice Monday, the largest turnout since he took over as head coach in 2010-11. Turnout was also encouraging for Absegami and Atlantic City teams.

"That's one of the challenges we are learning to deal with. Our team has grown rapidly the past few years," he said.

Any girl who passes a basic swim test that shows she can safely be in a crowded pool will have a place in the program for the 2022-23 season.

"The plan is to keep them all," Schneider said. "We want to compete at a really high level. That’s important to us as a program to stay there. ... But it's very important for us to not cut anybody."

The Fighting Clan are coming off a successful 2021-22 season. They went 10-2 and were ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. "Certainly the best year we've had in a while," said Schneider, a 2003 Vineland graduate who swam for the Fighting Clan.

Vineland lost five swimmers from last season's team to graduation but still has most of its scorers back. And based on their times, some of the newcomers could be immediate contributors, he said.

Schneider, assistant coach Megan Carlin, who was a star swimmer at Vineland before finishing her high school years at the Peddie School, and volunteer coach Audrey Koering will be working with a wide range of talent, from newcomers to more experienced swimmers hoping to earn college scholarships.

But, Schneider said, "every single one of them is coming to us having spent at least one season on a competitive team." And, he added, about a half-dozen girls are year-round club swimmers.

He, Carlin and Koering will have some additional help when the time comes to put together lineups for meets: the clock. "One of the benefits we have in swimming is we have really objective data to look at on our kids," he said.

Plenty of time remains to sort that all out. Under NJSIAA regulations, regular-season competitions don't begin until Dec. 8. Monday's practice, which included a meeting after the pool work, was the start of a season that will stretch into March.

"We're really big on technique and our fundamentals, and we really start stressing that on Day 1," Schneider said.

Training isn't always a swimmer's favorite part of the sport, but on Monday, the mood among the Fighting Clan was upbeat.

"Everybody seems happy," he said. "I think also they're very excited to be around each other."

Early-rising Absegami

It's possible no school in the state was in the pool earlier than the Absegami boys and girls. Without a pool of their own, the Braves train at Five Star Swim School in Galloway Township, and their first practice began at 5 a.m.

High school students are not typically known to be fond of early rising, but Jim Winkler, who coaches the girls and boys teams, was thrilled with the Braves' first day.

"Honestly, I couldn't have been happier. ... These kids show up with absolutely the best attitude you can have in any sport year after year. I couldn't ask for a better group," he said Monday night.

Winker, entering his sixth season as the Absegami coach, said he had about 24 swimmers Monday and expects another half-dozen or so Tuesday, "which for a small school is a great place to start."

Schools often have more swimmers on the girls team than the boys team, he said, but Absegami is the opposite, "which is creating a really strong program on the boys side. Our boys have really, really competed well the past few years, and I expect a really good, good year."

And while the preseason can be a bit of a chore at times, the Braves already are looking forward to their annual scrimmage with their Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District cousins, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek, to be held Dec. 3.

"That's always a really fun, different event," Winkler said. "Really competitive despite it being a scrimmage."

AC 'almost roaring'

Kris Ciuro began his fourth season as the Atlantic City boys head coach with about 17 swimmers who "are definitely committed, and they understand what varsity level high school swimming is. We'll probably sit in the low 20s when all is said and done."

The first practice was something of a "gut check" for his swimmers. "No one gave up. Everybody powered through," he said.

But the Vikings impressed their coach before they even hit the water.

"I felt the excitement from the kids, the energy," Ciuro said. "They just came out from the locker room loud. Almost roaring. They were ready to go. ... It's great because they want to be here. The kids that are here want to be here."

That kind of attitude helps set the tone for the season. "The kids seemed very excited just to get in the pool," he said. "A lot of them do other sports. It's good to get them back. It's good to get team camaraderie back."