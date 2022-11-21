High school swim teams bring good attitudes on first day of practice (even at 5 a.m.)

That splash you heard Monday afternoon was the start of the high school swimming season in New Jersey.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association allows its member schools to begin practice Nov. 21. Vineland girls coach Mike Schneider said he had about 40 swimmers out for practice Monday, the largest turnout since he took over as head coach in 2010-11. Turnout was also encouraging for Absegami and Atlantic City teams.
"That's one of the challenges we are learning to deal with. Our team has grown rapidly the past few years," he said.
Any girl who passes a basic swim test that shows she can safely be in a crowded pool will have a place in the program for the 2022-23 season.
"The plan is to keep them all," Schneider said. "We want to compete at a really high level. That’s important to us as a program to stay there. ... But it's very important for us to not cut anybody."
The Fighting Clan are coming off a successful 2021-22 season. They went 10-2 and were ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. "Certainly the best year we've had in a while," said Schneider, a 2003 Vineland graduate who swam for the Fighting Clan.
Vineland lost five swimmers from last season's team to graduation but still has most of its scorers back. And based on their times, some of the newcomers could be immediate contributors, he said.
Schneider, assistant coach Megan Carlin, who was a star swimmer at Vineland before finishing her high school years at the Peddie School, and volunteer coach Audrey Koering will be working with a wide range of talent, from newcomers to more experienced swimmers hoping to earn college scholarships.
But, Schneider said, "every single one of them is coming to us having spent at least one season on a competitive team." And, he added, about a half-dozen girls are year-round club swimmers.
He, Carlin and Koering will have some additional help when the time comes to put together lineups for meets: the clock. "One of the benefits we have in swimming is we have really objective data to look at on our kids," he said.
Plenty of time remains to sort that all out. Under NJSIAA regulations, regular-season competitions don't begin until Dec. 8. Monday's practice, which included a meeting after the pool work, was the start of a season that will stretch into March.
"We're really big on technique and our fundamentals, and we really start stressing that on Day 1," Schneider said.
Training isn't always a swimmer's favorite part of the sport, but on Monday, the mood among the Fighting Clan was upbeat.
"Everybody seems happy," he said. "I think also they're very excited to be around each other."
Early-rising Absegami
It's possible no school in the state was in the pool earlier than the Absegami boys and girls. Without a pool of their own, the Braves train at Five Star Swim School in Galloway Township, and their first practice began at 5 a.m.
High school students are not typically known to be fond of early rising, but Jim Winkler, who coaches the girls and boys teams, was thrilled with the Braves' first day.
"Honestly, I couldn't have been happier. ... These kids show up with absolutely the best attitude you can have in any sport year after year. I couldn't ask for a better group," he said Monday night.
Winker, entering his sixth season as the Absegami coach, said he had about 24 swimmers Monday and expects another half-dozen or so Tuesday, "which for a small school is a great place to start."
Schools often have more swimmers on the girls team than the boys team, he said, but Absegami is the opposite, "which is creating a really strong program on the boys side. Our boys have really, really competed well the past few years, and I expect a really good, good year."
And while the preseason can be a bit of a chore at times, the Braves already are looking forward to their annual scrimmage with their Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District cousins, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek, to be held Dec. 3.
"That's always a really fun, different event," Winkler said. "Really competitive despite it being a scrimmage."
AC 'almost roaring'
Kris Ciuro began his fourth season as the Atlantic City boys head coach with about 17 swimmers who "are definitely committed, and they understand what varsity level high school swimming is. We'll probably sit in the low 20s when all is said and done."
The first practice was something of a "gut check" for his swimmers. "No one gave up. Everybody powered through," he said.
But the Vikings impressed their coach before they even hit the water.
"I felt the excitement from the kids, the energy," Ciuro said. "They just came out from the locker room loud. Almost roaring. They were ready to go. ... It's great because they want to be here. The kids that are here want to be here."
That kind of attitude helps set the tone for the season. "The kids seemed very excited just to get in the pool," he said. "A lot of them do other sports. It's good to get them back. It's good to get team camaraderie back."
Press 2021-22 Girls Swimming All-Star team
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Megan Fox, Atlantic City
A first-team Press All-Star all four years. The senior won the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships. She finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle at the State Individual Swimming Championships at Gloucester County Institute of Technology, the highest finish in any event for an area girl. Fox was also a Press All-Star in lifeguard racing last summer, winning the three main swims of the lifeguard season.
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Scherbin, Ocean City
A first-team Press All-Star for the third straight year, the senior sprinter led the Red Raiders to a 9-3 record. Won the Most Valuable Swimmer Award at the CAL Championships, winning the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events. At the State Individual Championships, known as the Meet of Champions, she tied for sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.98 seconds and was 10th in the 50 freestyle (24.14). Scherbin edged Megan Fox by 0.02 seconds in winning the 100-meter freestyle in O.C.’s 97-73 dual-meet win over Atlantic City. Fox beat Scherbin in the 200 freestyle.
Alivia Wainwright, Mainland Regional
The freshman was one of the Mustangs’ leaders. She won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:05.62 at the Forde CAL Championships. Finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at the MOC (57.94).
Scarlett McGlinchey, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The freshman won the 100 breaststroke at the CAL Championships in 1:13.94, and placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke at the MOC (1:05.66). Won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke in a 102-68 loss to Mainland.
Jordyn Ricciotti, Mainland Regional
The sophomore won the 200-meter individual medley at the CAL Championships in 2:24.74. She was 14th in the 200-yard IM at the Meet of Champions (2:08.62). She won the 200 IM in 2:09.20 (yards) in state final loss to Summit, the only race win for the Mustangs in the meet.
Ava Luciano, Vineland
The freshman helped Vineland to a 10-2 record and the CAL National title (5-0). Won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.54 at the CAL Meet. Also placed 15th in the 200 freestyle at the MOC.
Isabella Valle, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The sophomore placed 10th in the 500 freestyle at the MOC. Was second to Fox by 0.25 in the 200 freestyle at the CAL Meet. Also second to Fox in the 500 at the meet, by 2.10 seconds.
Katie Carlos, Egg Harbor Township
Sophomore helped EHT to 9-2 season and the CAL American title (6-0). She finished 12th at the MOC in the 100 backstroke (57.86). Won the 100-meter backstroke (1:07.79) in the team’s loss to Mainland.
Monica Iordanov, Mainland Regional
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star was another leading scorer for the Mustangs. Finished second in the 100 freestyle at the CAL Championships and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay. Won the 200 and 100 freestyle events and had two relay wins as Mainland beat Cherry Hill West for the South Jersey Group B title.
Kayla Nguyen, Egg Harbor Township
Swam the butterfly leg for EHT’s winning 200 medley relay team at the CAL Meet and later finished second in the 100 butterfly by just under a second. Won the 100 butterfly in the Eagles’ 107-63 loss to Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Group A championship meet and was part of the winning 200 medley relay.
Lena Luciano, Vineland
The junior sister of Ava placed 15th in the 500 freestyle at the MOC. In the meet’s next event, she helped Vineland finish seventh in the 200 freestyle relay. Won the 200 freestyle in the win over Mainland, and took the 200 and 400 in a 91-79 loss to Ocean City. Won the 500-yard freestyle in Vineland’s 109-61 South Jersey Group A to Cherry Hill East.
Kendra Canale, Cedar Creek
Sophomore led the Pirates (5-5) to the South Jersey Group C final. Won the 100 butterfly in that meet, a 106-62 loss to Haddonfield. Won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke in a 121-49 loss to Mainland.
Rhylee Cornell, Egg Harbor Township
The sophomore placed second at the CAL Championships in the 100 breaststroke and was 15th in the event at the MOC. Won the 100 breaststroke in EHT’s 107-63 loss to Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Group A final.
RELAYS
200 MEDLEY RELAY
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Katie Carlos
Rhylee Cornell
Kaylan Nguyen
Olivia Evans
Finished seventh in the MOC in 1:49.18.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
VINELAND
Ava Luciano
Lena Luciano
Ava Smith
Ava Levari
Placed seventh in the MOC in 1:40.19.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Monica Iordanov
Laci Denn
Alivia Wainwright
Jordyn Ricciotti
Won by four seconds at the CAL Meet in 4:04.85.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS
Summer Cassidy
Mainland Regional
Olivia Evans
Egg Harbor Township
Isabella Rossi
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Kaitlyn Crouthamel
Lower Cape May Regional
Laci Denn
Mainland Regional
Sophia Braun
Middle Township
Mia Buonadonna
Ocean City
Ella Culmone
Mainland Regional
Ava Smith
Vineland
Rachel Stauffer
Ocean City
Claudia Booth
Mainland Regional
Ava Levari
Vineland
Kelsea Cooke
Ocean City
Denise Yushan
Egg Harbor Township
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Absegami
Isabella DeStefano
Atlantic City
Grace Gaskill
Lauren Fox
Olivia Kulakowski
Anna Tran
Kaitlyn Do
Barnegat
Alyson Sojak
Hailey Lutz
Buena Regional
Veronica Butler
Cape May Tech
Emie Fredericks
Cumberland Regional
Mackenzie Davis
Sarah Williams
Egg Harbor Township
Julia Latham
Rachel Yushan
Meredith Elko
Sam Bork
Summer Dewitt
Lacey Township
Celia Santarsiero
Mainland Regional
Emma Barnhart
Sophie Sherwood
Aixell Perez
Shannon Sharkey
Samantha Camey
Alexandra Batty
Millville
Lily Mahabir
Ocean City
Abby Hays
Callie Bellwoar
Lilly Teofanova
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Sarah Kern
Reese Hetzer
Eliza McDonough
Southern Regional
Shae Centanni
Brooke Boyd
Chloe Furlong
Haley Skimmons
Francesca Fields
Vineland
Isabela Saltar
Press 2021-22 Boys Swimming All-Star team
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
Dante Buonadonna
St. Augustine Prep
The sophomore was a versatile swimmer and is a returning first-team Press All-Star who won led the Prep to the No. 2 ranking in The Press Elite 11. Won races in every big dual meet and had two individual wins and two relay victories in the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships.
FIRST TEAM
James Haney, Atlantic City
The sophomore was an outstanding all-around swimmer and a repeat first-team Press All-Star who led the Vikings to a 7-4 mark. Won two individual races in the team’s losses to Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional and Shawnee. Won the 200-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 55.95 seconds at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships in A.C. Placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.65) and ninth in the 500 freestyle at the Meet of Champions.
Mason Bushay Mainland Regional
Mason Bushay
Mainland Regional
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star was the top scorer for the Mustangs (10-3). Was named the Most Valuable Swimmer at the Forde CAL Meet after winning the 100 butterfly (58.98) and the 100 backstroke (58.91). Won the 100 butterfly (58.82) over Buonadonna in a 99-71 loss to St. Augustine. Placed eighth in the 100 freestyle at the MOC (47.99).
Cole Jennings, St. Augustine Prep
The junior finished fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:53.20 at the Meet of Champions and fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 57.30. In the Prep's 107-63 win over visiting Egg Harbor Township, won the 200 IM and the breaststroke and contributed to two relay wins.
Charles Schreiner, Egg Harbor Township
The sophomore was a key scorer for the Eagles (9-2), who finished third in the Elite 11. Won the 500-yard freestyle (4:42.23) in EHT’s 101-69 South Jersey Group A championship loss to top-ranked Cherry Hill East (13-0), the eventual state champion. At the MOC, Schreiner was fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:39.05) and tied for 11th in the 200 freestyle.
Zach Vasser, Mainland Regional
The junior had the highest individual finish by an area boy or girl at the Meet of Champions, placing third in the 500 freestyle in 4:38.01. Won the 200 freestyle in 2:03.03 and the 400 freestyle in 4:15.21 (meters) in the Mustangs’ loss to St. Augustine.
Gavin Neal, Ocean City
The junior won the 50 freestyle at the Forde CAL Championships in 24.72. Won the 100-yard freestyle (49.08) and had two relay wins as O.C. beat Moorestown 90-80 for the South Jersey Group B title. Anchored the 400 freestyle relay that defeated Chatham in the state semifinal for Ocean City's only win of the meet.
Dylan Dewitt, Egg Harbor Township
The sophomore distance specialist was seventh in the MOC 500 freestyle (4:41.47) and won the 400 freestyle at the CAL Meet in 4:07.75. EHT won the meet’s team title with 396 points.
Trevor Nolan, St. Augustine Prep
The junior finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (47.40) at the MOC and was 13th in the 50 freestyle. Led the Prep with wins in the 50 freestyle (21.70) and the 100 freestyle (47.94) in the 86-84 state Non-Public A semifinal loss to Seton Hall Prep.
Kevin Lin, Egg Harbor Township
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star won the 100 freestyle in 54.71 at the CAL Meet. Led off the 200 freestyle relay that finished third at the MOC.
Michael McCarthy, St. Augustine Prep
The freshman finished sixth in the 500 freestyle in 4:40.53 at the Meet of Champions.
Leo Smilevski, Egg Harbor Township
The junior was 11th in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 100 free at the MOC. Anchored the EHT 200 freestyle relay that was third at the meet. Finished second in the 100 freestyle at the CAL Meet.
Pat Armstrong, Ocean City
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star was one of the top scorers for the South Jersey Group B champion Red Raiders. Finished second at the CAL Meet in the 50 freestyle and tied for 10th in the 100 free at the MOC. Led off the 400 freestyle relay that defeated Chatham in the state semifinal for Ocean City's only win of the meet.
Gerard Traynor, Absegami
The sophomore was the scoring leader for the Braves (6-4). Finished second in the 100 backstroke at the CAL Championships and was 11th in the event at the MOC.
Anthony Mortellite, St. Augustine Prep
The sophomore was 12th in the 500 freestyle at the MOC and in the next event was part of the Prep’s 200 freestyle relay, which finished fourth. Won the 200 freestyle and had two freestyle relay wins in the Prep’s win over EHT.
RELAYS
200 Medley Relay
St. Augustine Prep
Trevor Nolan
Dante Buonadonna
Mason Medolla
Parker Lapsley
Won at the Forde CAL Meet in 1:53.06.
200 Freestyle Relay
Egg Harbor Township
Kevin Lin
Ethan Do
Michael Wojciechowicz
Leo Smilevski
Led the area teams with a third place finish in 1:26.51 at the MOC.
400 Freestyle Relay
St. Augustine Prep
Anthony Mortellite
Trevor Nolan
Dante Buonadonna
Cole Jennings
Topped the area’s teams by placing eighth in 3:13.14 at the MOC.
