High school state wrestling championships not coming to Atlantic City this year
0 comments
top story

For the first time since 2002, the New Jersey high school individual wrestling state championships will not be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City this year, another tradition disrupted by the pandemic.

"Everyone says, 'OK, I want to make it to Atlantic City.' You never really say 'states.' They say, 'I'm going to Atlantic City,'" Southern Regional High School coach Dan Roy said. "I'm going to A.C.; that is kind of what kids say when they make the trip down there."

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday that rather than hold all the championships at the iconic facility by the sea, where the event typically draws about 32,000 fans over three days, it will conduct the girls tournament April 10 at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County and the boys competition April 24-25 at the same site. It will be the first time a high school has hosted the championships since 1958.

The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, also announced fewer wrestlers will be eligible to compete in the state championships, plus changes to the regional competitions that precede the state tournaments.

The switch to a smaller event at a smaller venue was made for health and safety reasons as COVID-19 continues to take a toll across the country and large gatherings are generally discouraged. 

Fans, including parents and guardians, will not be permitted at the regionals, but the NJSIAA said it is optimistic two parents/guardians for each participant will be able to attend the state championships at Phillipsburg.

“These schools (hosting the regions and states) have gone above and beyond to serve the wrestling community and our student-athletes," NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said in a release. "They deserve our sincerest thanks.”

Boardwalk Hall had hosted the state championships each winter since 1992 except when the venue was being renovated from 1999-2001. Championships were held at the Atlantic City Convention Center in 1999 and at what was then known as Brendan Byrne Arena at the Meadowlands complex in 2000 and 2001.

"It's tough," Holy Spirit coach Ralph Paolone said. "Look, none of this is ideal, there is no doubt about it. But (the NJSIAA officials) are doing the best they can to give the kids a shot at winning a title. So I'm certainly happy that they are doing the best they can. It's not ideal, but it's what we got.

"This is a tough year."

The number of regional boys tournaments will be cut from eight to four "super regions" that will run from April 17-18. North I (Regions 1 and 2) will be conducted at Mount Olive High School, North II (Regions 3 and 4) at Union. Central (Regions 5 and 6) will be held at Hunterdon Central. Cherry Hill East will host the South (Regions 7 and 8).

The girls North Region will be held at Union, the South Region at Williamstown. Both tournaments are scheduled for April 3.

As previously announced, there will be no district tournaments this year.

Paolone said many wrestlers in the state come to Boardwalk Hall before they are in high school to watch the action and dream about one day competing there in front of thousands of spectators and reaching the podium (a top-eight finish in a weight class).

"It's a great venue," he said. "It's a great place to watch a match. The fans are great. I think everyone will miss all of that. But it's nobody's fault. We are trying to do the best we can so we can hopefully give people an opportunity to win a state title."

Sixty-four wrestlers statewide per weight class will begin at each of the region tournaments. Only 16 per weight class will have the opportunity to move on to states. Normally, 96 wrestlers per weight class start at regions and 32 advance to states.

"They are trying to get the best 16 kids at the state tournament and give them an opportunity to wrestle for a title," Paolone said. "There is something to be said about that. It certainly is not what we were all hoping for, but it gives those kids an opportunity, and that is the best we can do at this point."

The state tournament also is a financial boon to Atlantic City as it can bring more than $3.7 million in consumer spending, according to a report issued following the 2015 event. Approximately 71% of those who attended that year spent more than $200 at Atlantic City businesses during the event weekend.

"I'm disappointed that we can't have it (at Boardwalk Hall), but we have to look at the bigger picture," Roy said. "And having a season is more important than the venue you have it at."

Roy said he will miss the atmosphere in Atlantic City and seeing the same people each year, calling Boardwalk Hall "a very big stage." But he noted Phillipsburg has a big gymnasium and is a great facility.

"I'm for whatever we can do to make sure the state tournament happens," Roy said. "I think that's the biggest picture. People are going to be disappointed it's not at Boardwalk Hall, but if everyone looks at the big picture— that we are having a tournament— it doesn't matter where it is.

"Hopefully, this is only one year and things are back to some type of normal next year, and then we can start going back to Atlantic City."

The 2020 championships were completed at Boardwalk Hall just before the pandemic started causing postponements and cancellations of sporting events worldwide. The NJSIAA announced in November this high school wrestling season would be delayed and shortened. Practices began March 1 and competitions -- dual meets only -- March 16.

0 comments

