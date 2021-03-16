High school state wrestling championships not coming to Atlantic City this year

For the first time since 2002, the New Jersey high school individual wrestling state championships will not be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City this year, another tradition disrupted by the pandemic.
"Everyone says, 'OK, I want to make it to Atlantic City.' You never really say 'states.' They say, 'I'm going to Atlantic City,'" Southern Regional High School coach Dan Roy said. "I'm going to A.C.; that is kind of what kids say when they make the trip down there."
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday that rather than hold all the championships at the iconic facility by the sea, where the event typically draws about 32,000 fans over three days, it will conduct the girls tournament April 10 at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County and the boys competition April 24-25 at the same site. It will be the first time a high school has hosted the championships since 1958.
The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, also announced fewer wrestlers will be eligible to compete in the state championships, plus changes to the regional competitions that precede the state tournaments.
The switch to a smaller event at a smaller venue was made for health and safety reasons as COVID-19 continues to take a toll across the country and large gatherings are generally discouraged.
Fans, including parents and guardians, will not be permitted at the regionals, but the NJSIAA said it is optimistic two parents/guardians for each participant will be able to attend the state championships at Phillipsburg.
“These schools (hosting the regions and states) have gone above and beyond to serve the wrestling community and our student-athletes," NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said in a release. "They deserve our sincerest thanks.”
Boardwalk Hall had hosted the state championships each winter since 1992 except when the venue was being renovated from 1999-2001. Championships were held at the Atlantic City Convention Center in 1999 and at what was then known as Brendan Byrne Arena at the Meadowlands complex in 2000 and 2001.
"It's tough," Holy Spirit coach Ralph Paolone said. "Look, none of this is ideal, there is no doubt about it. But (the NJSIAA officials) are doing the best they can to give the kids a shot at winning a title. So I'm certainly happy that they are doing the best they can. It's not ideal, but it's what we got.
"This is a tough year."
The number of regional boys tournaments will be cut from eight to four "super regions" that will run from April 17-18. North I (Regions 1 and 2) will be conducted at Mount Olive High School, North II (Regions 3 and 4) at Union. Central (Regions 5 and 6) will be held at Hunterdon Central. Cherry Hill East will host the South (Regions 7 and 8).
The girls North Region will be held at Union, the South Region at Williamstown. Both tournaments are scheduled for April 3.
As previously announced, there will be no district tournaments this year.
Paolone said many wrestlers in the state come to Boardwalk Hall before they are in high school to watch the action and dream about one day competing there in front of thousands of spectators and reaching the podium (a top-eight finish in a weight class).
"It's a great venue," he said. "It's a great place to watch a match. The fans are great. I think everyone will miss all of that. But it's nobody's fault. We are trying to do the best we can so we can hopefully give people an opportunity to win a state title."
Sixty-four wrestlers statewide per weight class will begin at each of the region tournaments. Only 16 per weight class will have the opportunity to move on to states. Normally, 96 wrestlers per weight class start at regions and 32 advance to states.
"They are trying to get the best 16 kids at the state tournament and give them an opportunity to wrestle for a title," Paolone said. "There is something to be said about that. It certainly is not what we were all hoping for, but it gives those kids an opportunity, and that is the best we can do at this point."
The state tournament also is a financial boon to Atlantic City as it can bring more than $3.7 million in consumer spending, according to a report issued following the 2015 event. Approximately 71% of those who attended that year spent more than $200 at Atlantic City businesses during the event weekend.
"I'm disappointed that we can't have it (at Boardwalk Hall), but we have to look at the bigger picture," Roy said. "And having a season is more important than the venue you have it at."
Roy said he will miss the atmosphere in Atlantic City and seeing the same people each year, calling Boardwalk Hall "a very big stage." But he noted Phillipsburg has a big gymnasium and is a great facility.
"I'm for whatever we can do to make sure the state tournament happens," Roy said. "I think that's the biggest picture. People are going to be disappointed it's not at Boardwalk Hall, but if everyone looks at the big picture— that we are having a tournament— it doesn't matter where it is.
"Hopefully, this is only one year and things are back to some type of normal next year, and then we can start going back to Atlantic City."
The 2020 championships were completed at Boardwalk Hall just before the pandemic started causing postponements and cancellations of sporting events worldwide. The NJSIAA announced in November this high school wrestling season would be delayed and shortened. Practices began March 1 and competitions -- dual meets only -- March 16.
CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE EAST DIVISION
ABSEGAMI
Coach: Shawn Scannell (11th season)
Last season’s record: 19-7
Outlook: State qualifiers Ray Weed (170 pounds), Sean Cowan (113), George Rhodes (170), Mikal Taylor (195) and Jack Devlin (120) all return. Newcomers Aidan Zeck, Aidan Torres, Chris Eaton, Julian Rivera and Ethan Zeck are expected to make an impact. Like most coaches, Scannell expressed his team’s gratitude that a season will be held. He said the Braves are ready to compete in the following weeks and hope to bring more wrestlers to states.
“We have a nice balanced team with individuals who have lofty goals and the ability to achieve them,” Scannell said.
ATLANTIC CITY
Coach: Al Hagofsky (first season)
Last season’s record: 0-20
Outlook: The Vikings were winless as a team last winter, but returning starters Chase Calhoun (5-1 after missing some of the season) and Jadah Butler (11-7) both had winning records as freshmen in 2020.
Hagofsky is in his first season as a head coach after assisting at A.C. for eight years. Before that, he assisted at Lacey Township for more than 10 years. He’s a former Jackson Memorial wrestler who played football at Hofstra University.
“Everybody but Chase and Jadah (are) pretty much new to the sport,” Hagofsky said. “We’re hoping those two have breakout seasons. As for the others, we hope they improve and enjoy the sport. They’re working hard and getting better every day.”
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Coach: Zach Agostino (third season)
Last season’s record: 6-20
Outlook: The Eagles bring a mix of experience and some newcomers to the mat this season. EHT should be stronger in the lower weights, Agostino said. District champion and region qualifier Sean Dever and Hector Reyes (132), Nick Faldetta (126) and Vince Faldetta (120), who all finished fourth at District 30, all return. Angelina Leone also returns for the girls side after a fourth-place finish in the South Region.
“Goal is to advance a wrestler to the state tournament,” Agostino said.
HOLY SPIRIT
Coach: Ralph Paolone (15th season)
Last season’s record: 10-19
Outlook: The Spartans have a mix of young and experienced wrestlers. Key returners include state qualifier Kolin Driscoll (who went 22-13 last season) and region qualifiers Gavin Paolone (26-8), KJ Sherman (30-8) and Sal Palmeri (25-12). Max Elton, who transferred from Hammonton, was also a region qualifier last season. Paolone said he could have three or five wrestlers make the state tournament.
“Our team is a contender if the inexperienced kids can progress quickly, as this is a short season,” Paolone said. “This should be a fun team.”
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Coach: Billy Damiana (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 22-4
Outlook: Lower returns state qualifiers Marcus Hebron and Braydon Castillo, both juniors, and region qualifiers Christian Campanaro, Sean Connelly and cousins David Tosto and Wesley Tosto. The Caper Tigers also feature nationally ranked Shane Whitney. Damiana expects the upper weights to be Lower’s strength as incoming freshman will fill in the lower classes and may have growing pains with this shortened season.
“We just be able to compete and get through the season,” Damiana said. “We want to make sure we have all 15 matches and get to the postseason. That’s what we want to do.”
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Clayton Smith (15th season)
Last season’s record: 8-21
Outlook: The Mustangs have a talented freshman class, a group Smith is excited to see on the mat. Mainland will have a diverse lineup. Key returners include region qualifier Sam Epstein (24-7 last season) and girls standout Amirah Giorgianni (14-2), who won the South Region title last winter and placed second at states.
“Taking this season day by day,” Smith said of the Mustangs’ approach. “I want to see a complete season with no COVID shutdowns for any team statewide.”
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Coach: Matt Wolf (13th season, 140-135)
Last season’s record: 17-9
Outlook: The Panthers return an experienced lineup including region qualifiers David Giulian (45-6 last season), Mike Adelizzi (33–12) and Evan Dugan (26-15). Also returning are Alick Killian (30-4), Jayden Matthews (29-14), Adrien LaBoy (28-12), Matt Gariano (24-18) and Matt Sgrignioli (21-23). Wolf said Middle has a tough schedule but is ready for the challenge.
“Every day we get to wrestle is a blessing,” Wolf said. “For the previous 12 years, my teams always take a moment of silence before matches to be thankful for the opportunity that we have to compete. This year, that moment will mean a little more.”
OCEAN CITY
Coach: Dan Calhoun (third season, 28-25)
Last season’s record: 16-11
Outlook: The Red Raiders’ return 11 starters, including region qualifiers Joe Garcia and Charley Cossaboone. Aiden Fisher and Sam William, each of whom won 20-plus matches last winter, also return. Calhoun looks for big contributions from younger wrestlers such as Nick Bell and Jake Wilson. Overall, the team is young, but Ocean City has a strong enough nucleus to have a good season.
“Looking forward to being safe and to compete at the highest level with our student-athletes and watching them grow and mature into confident wrestlers on and off the mat,” Calhoun said.
WEST DIVISION
BUENA REGIONAL
Coach: Brett Aretz (first season)
Last season’s record: 15-6
Outlook: The Chiefs have an experienced team and should continue to be successful. Tony Thompson (220) was a district runner-up and third in the region last year. Cael Aretz (145-152), the coach’s son, was a district runner-up and region semifinalist in 2020. Other returnees include Nate Johnson (126), Nick Wiker (170), Brody Murphy (160) and Anthony Delgado (160-170).
Brett Aretz was an assistant coach for Buena for three years. He is a former Chiefs wrestler (a 1983 graduate) who also wrestled two years for Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).
“We’re hoping to be competitive, and, hopefully, we’ll have a full lineup,” Brett Aretz said. “I hope we all stay healthy and get through it.”
CEDAR CREEK
Coach: George Cappuccio (sixth season)
Last season’s record: 8-12
Outlook: Seniors Alec Murdock (130), Oscar Perez (138) and Nur Ibn Al-Islam (220) will lead the Pirates. Riley Lerner, a 120-pound freshman with wrestling experience, will be the first female in the Cedar Creek program. Other key wrestlers include Tommy Prychka (145), Tony Guercioni (152) and Mikey Perez (160).
“We have a good group of freshmen in the lower weights, but not too many back,” Cappuccio said. “We’re hoping to get the matches in and have everyone stay healthy. It’s a good year for gaining experience.”
HAMMONTON
Coach: Dave Mauriello (16th season, 283-113)
Last season’s record: 22-7
Outlook: The Blue Devils do not have a lot of varsity experience. Anthony Evangelista, a sophomore, returns after going 14-12 and placing fourth at District 32 at 285 last season. Griffin Fiorentino and Justin Flood (106) are also expected to have good campaigns.
“They will have to work hard and grow up quickly as wrestlers in this shortened season,” Mauriello said.
MILLVILLE
Coach: Jason Bilinksi (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 11-13
Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated several wrestlers in 2020 and have a very young team. Returnees include Anthony Romero (132), who was third in the district last year as a freshman. Jayden Wright (285) was also third in districts a year ago. Edison Andino is back after a good freshman season. Michael Rios (138) is a key senior. Freshman Mason Williams should have a good year.
“We’re pretty young and inexperienced, but we’re looking to compete, and we’re happy to have a season,” Bilinski said. “We’ll try to be competitive in all our duals.”
OAKCREST
Coach: Mark Prince (third season, 28-22)
Last season’s record: 16-12
Outlook: Oakcrest returns state qualifiers and junior twins Hunter (37-5) and Hogan Horsey (34-7), region qualifier and senior DJ Flippen (31-8) and district-qualifier Jurdain Hendricks (12-16). The Falcons, grateful for the opportunity to compete, aim to bring more wrestlers to the individual tournament.
“We have wrestlers we are excited to see dominate,” Prince said, “and we have wrestlers who we are excited to see take the next step.”
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
Coach: Bill Ward (eighth season)
Last season’s record: 18-3
Outlook: The Hermits return some serious talent and state contenders, including state qualifiers Nick Marshall, a senior, D’Amani Almodovar, a junior, and Brock Zurawski, a sophomore. Region qualifier Gianni Danze, a senior, also returns. Each aims for another opportunity to reach states. St. Augustine will be one of the better teams in the state.
ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY
Coach: Joe Melchiore
Last season’s record: 1-16
Outlook: The Wildcats return region qualifier Bryan Butkus, who placed second at District 32 as a sophomore last winter. The 285-pounder will be in the mix in the region and possibly the state tournament. St. Joseph will also feature junior Kevin Mayfield and senior Gahad Hughes, who advanced to the district quarterfinals in 2020.
VINELAND
Coach: Jake Homiak (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 5-22
Outlook: Gabe Baldosaro (113) and Dave Dutra (285) are two of the Fighting Clan’s leaders. Joe Nappa (138), Andre Binford (160) and Nef Ramos (285) are also key returnees.
“We’re rebuilding the program, and we’re working hard,” Homiak said. “Gabe and Dave had the most success last year for us, and we’ll try to get them ready for the tournament. For the others, we’re stressing getting better, learning and adjusting.”
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
SC WRESTLING
(Schalick-Cumberland Regional)
Co-Coaches: Rob Williams (Cumberland, third season), Anthony Vorndran (Schalick, second season)
Last season’s record: Cumberland 3-17; Schalick 9-14
Outlook: The neighboring schools are now a combined team called SC Wrestling, and they intend to continue that partnership in the future. Back from Cumberland are Irving Gandy (138), who was third in the district last year, and Khari Boulware (195). Returnees from last year’s Schalick team include Cole DuBois (182), Devin Italiano (126), Charlie Sienna (132), David Thomas (220) and Anthony Ladow (145).
Williams and Vordran, both former Millville wrestlers, are co-head coaches.
“The most we (Cumberland) had was 12 or 13 wrestlers, and Schalick had 15 to 20. Combining the teams together, we’ll keep our numbers up and have more competition to help the kids get better.
“We want to be the first successful wave of SC Wrestling.”
SHORE CONFERENCE
BARNEGAT
Coach: Ken MacIver (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 17-14
Outlook: With a shortened season, MacIver expects his team to have a “youth movement.” Last winter, the Bengals set a program record for wins but then graduated a lot of their key wrestlers, including state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt. Christian Baccigalupi (126), Lucas Holland and Ryan Kulpa (152-160), Jared Sworn (182), Brian Ortiz (195) and brothers Robert and Connor Armstrong are just a few of the wrestlers to watch.
“What a crazy year,” MacIver said. “Huge graduation hit, but we have some tough wrestlers coming up.”
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Coach: Justin Bonitatis (third year)
Last season’s record: 17-7
Outlook: Twelve starters return for the Lions, who lost only two to graduation. Vin Ceglie (195-220), Collin Rolak (138-145) and Mason Heck (120-126) were all district runner-ups last year, and Ceglie won the Shore Conference Tournament at 220.
Brady Carter (113-120), Andre Ferraiuolo (132-138) and Matt Coon (182) should help Lacey continue its winning ways. Matt Gauthier (126-132) is a talented freshman.
“We have a lot of experienced guys and a talented group,” Bonitatis said. “With no sectional goals, we want to win (Shore Conference) B South as a team goal, and individually we want to get some guys on the state podium.”
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Coach: Dan Roy (second season, 20-1)
Last season’s record: 20-1
Outlook: Last season, The Rams had seven individual district champions and advanced 10 to regions and eight to states. Among the returning standouts are Eddie Hummel (40-12), who finished third at states, and fellow state qualifiers Matt Brielmeier (20-11), Conor Collins (38-4) and Cole Velardi (33-8). District champion Stephen Jennings (22-13) also returns to a stacked team with a lot of experience.
“Based off of what everyone has gone through for the past year, I am just grateful for having a season for these kids,” Roy said.
