High school state wrestling championships not coming to Atlantic City this year

The girls North Region will be held at Union, the South Region at Williamstown. Both tournaments are scheduled for April 3.

As previously announced, there will be no district tournaments this year.

Paolone said many wrestlers in the state come to Boardwalk Hall before they are in high school to watch the action and dream about one day competing there in front of thousands of spectators and reaching the podium (a top-eight finish in a weight class).

"It's a great venue," he said. "It's a great place to watch a match. The fans are great. I think everyone will miss all of that. But it's nobody's fault. We are trying to do the best we can so we can hopefully give people an opportunity to win a state title."

Sixty-four wrestlers statewide per weight class will begin at each of the region tournaments. Only 16 per weight class will have the opportunity to move on to states. Normally, 96 wrestlers per weight class start at regions and 32 advance to states.

"They are trying to get the best 16 kids at the state tournament and give them an opportunity to wrestle for a title," Paolone said. "There is something to be said about that. It certainly is not what we were all hoping for, but it gives those kids an opportunity, and that is the best we can do at this point."