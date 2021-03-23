High school sports schedule for Tuesday, March 22, 2021

WRESTLING
5:30 p.m.
Southern Regional at Toms River East
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
West Deptford at Cumberland Reg.
at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Middle Twp.
at Cape May County Special Services
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at OLMA
at St. Augustine Prep
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Vineland at Oakcrest at Hess School
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Mainland Reg.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
OLMA at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Wildwood vs. multiple schools
at Clayton
GYMNASTICS
4:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Jackson Liberty
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
032321_spt_swim
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.