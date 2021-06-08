High school sports schedule for Tuesday, June 8

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
South Jersey Group III semifinals
Central Regional at Ocean City
Moorestown at Mainland Regional
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
South Jersey Group III semifinal
Ocean City at Moorestown
BOYS TENNIS
REGULAR SEASON
4:00 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Mainland Regional at Middle Township
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.