High school sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

BOYS SOCCER
NJSIAA Playoffs
South West A first round
6 p.m.
(9) Audubon at (8) Wildwood
South West B first round
10 a.m.
(9) Buena at (8) Riverside
South West C first round
10 a.m.
(9) Middle Township at (8) Lower Cape May
South West D first round
10 a.m.
(15) Absegami at (2) Moorestown
11 a.m.
(14) Burlingtom Township at (3) Ocean City
(13) Highland at (4) Mainland
(10) Cumberland at (7) GCIT
South West E first round
10 a.m.
(12) Millville at (5) Cherokee
11 a.m.
(13) Lenape at (4) Egg Harbor Township
South West F first round
10 a.m.
(9) Gloucester Catholic at (8) Holy Spirit
11 a.m.
(7) Wildwood Catholic at (2) Paul VI
Other games
10 a.m.
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS, GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Sectional meet at Gloucester County DREAM Park
FIELD HOCKEY
NJSIAA Playoffs
South East A first round
(9) Atlantic City at (8) Lower Cape May
(10) Oakcrest at (7) Cedar Creek
Central East B first round
10 a.m.
Manchester Township at Lacey Township
Other games
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Point Pleasant Boro at Pinelands
FOOTBALL
WJFL consolation
Noon
Oakcrest a Cedar Creek
Shore Conference Playoffs
Southern at Feeehold Boro
Other games
4 p.m.
Noon
Pinelands at Monmouth Regional
Lower Cape May at Holy Cross
GIRLS SOCCER
11 a.m.
Hammonton at Middle Township
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.