 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Millville vs Vineland boys soccer game

Millville against Vineland during the first half of boys soccer game at Gittone Stadium in Vineland Tuesday Nov 10, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

NJSIAA Playoffs

South West A first round

6 p.m.

(9) Audubon at (8) Wildwood

South West B first round

10 a.m.

(9) Buena at (8) Riverside

South West C first round

10 a.m.

(9) Middle Township at (8) Lower Cape May

South West D first round

10 a.m.

(15) Absegami at (2) Moorestown

11 a.m.

(14) Burlingtom Township at (3) Ocean City

(13) Highland at (4) Mainland

(10) Cumberland at (7) GCIT

South West E first round

10 a.m.

(12) Millville at (5) Cherokee

11 a.m.

(13) Lenape at (4) Egg Harbor Township

South West F first round

10 a.m.

(9) Gloucester Catholic at (8) Holy Spirit

11 a.m.

(7) Wildwood Catholic at (2) Paul VI

Other games

10 a.m.

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS, GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Sectional meet at Gloucester County DREAM Park

FIELD HOCKEY

NJSIAA Playoffs

South East A first round

(9) Atlantic City at (8) Lower Cape May

(10) Oakcrest at (7) Cedar Creek

Central East B first round

10 a.m.

Manchester Township at Lacey Township

Other games

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Point Pleasant Boro at Pinelands

FOOTBALL

WJFL consolation

Noon

Oakcrest a Cedar Creek

Shore Conference Playoffs

Southern at Feeehold Boro

Other games

4 p.m.

Noon

Pinelands at Monmouth Regional

Lower Cape May at Holy Cross

GIRLS SOCCER

11 a.m.

Hammonton at Middle Township

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News