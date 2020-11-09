High school sports schedule for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

BOYS, GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Oakcrest
St. Augustine at Buena
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Middle Township at Cape May Tech
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
OLMA at Buena
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
CUmberland at Delsea
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Middle Township
Buena at OLMA
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial
GIRLS SOCCER
2:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
3 p.m.
Wildwood at Salem
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Boro at Barnegat
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
St. Joseph at ACIT
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro
4 p.m.
Salem at Wildwood
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
ACIT at St. Joseph
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
