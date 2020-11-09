 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
agate

High school sports schedule for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

111019_spt_hscc 41

The South Jersey cross country sectional championships were held at Delsea Regional High School on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BOYS, GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Oakcrest

St. Augustine at Buena

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

Middle Township at Cape May Tech

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

OLMA at Buena

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

CUmberland at Delsea

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Middle Township

Buena at OLMA

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

6:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial

GIRLS SOCCER

2:45 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

3 p.m.

Wildwood at Salem

3:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Boro at Barnegat

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

St. Joseph at ACIT

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro

4 p.m.

Salem at Wildwood

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

ACIT at St. Joseph

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

