High school sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

FOOTBALL
West Jersey Football League Playoffs
Pod A
6 p.m.
(3) Winslow at (2) Holy Spirit
Pod B
6 p.m.
(3) St. Joseph at (2) Ocean City
Pod C
(3) Hammonton at (2) Williamstown
Other games
6 p.m.
Penns Grove at Buena
7 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Millville at Delsea
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Raritan
FIELD HOCKEY
NJSIAA Playoffs
Southeast A play-in
2 p.m.
(9) Atlantic City at (8) Lower Cape May
Southwest A first round
2 p.m.
Riverside at Middle Township
Other games
1 p.m.
Buena at Haddon Township
3 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
3:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
GIRLS SOCCER
2 p.m.
Manchester Township at Pinelands
3 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Triton
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Audubon at Wildwood
