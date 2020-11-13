 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
agate

High school sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Absegami at Oakcrest football

Absegami’s Sahmir Brown runs in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

FOOTBALL

West Jersey Football League Playoffs

Pod A

6 p.m.

(3) Winslow at (2) Holy Spirit

Pod B

6 p.m.

(3) St. Joseph at (2) Ocean City

Pod C

(3) Hammonton at (2) Williamstown

Other games

6 p.m.

Penns Grove at Buena

7 p.m.

Absegami at Pleasantville

Millville at Delsea

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Raritan

FIELD HOCKEY

NJSIAA Playoffs

Southeast A play-in

2 p.m.

(9) Atlantic City at (8) Lower Cape May

Southwest A first round

2 p.m.

Riverside at Middle Township

Other games

1 p.m.

Buena at Haddon Township

3 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

3:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

GIRLS SOCCER

2 p.m.

Manchester Township at Pinelands

3 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland at Triton

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Audubon at Wildwood

