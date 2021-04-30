High school sports community comes together to "Fight Like Frankie": Must Win

“(Frankie) has never complained,” Frank said. “Hardly ever cries and his toughness has been absolutely inspirational. We are really proud of how he has handled everything.”

Frankie’s diagnosis came after he developed a cough and fever in the fall.

“In the beginning, it was really hard for us to explain to him what was going on,” Frank said. “But as the months have passed, he’s (become) very well versed in everything that’s going on with his body. He knows the names of his medicines. He understands what platelets are. He’s very curious, intelligent child.”

Ocean City is a barrier island on the Jersey Shore and bills itself as America’s Greatest Family Resort. Hammonton is landlocked in the middle of South Jersey and touts itself as the Blueberry Capital of the World.

But the two towns have a lot in common. Both have vibrant sports communities and both take care of their own. Frankie and his family know this firsthand.

On May 28, the Ocean City and Hammonton softball and baseball teams will play a doubleheader at Hammonton High School in the first annual Fight Like Frankie event to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.