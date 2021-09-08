High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Hammonton at Millville
Ocean City at Vineland
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Vineland
Buena at Holy Spirit
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Hammonton at Millville
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cumberland at Highland
Pitman at Wildwood
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Millville at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Buena at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Pemberton
4 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Millville at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Millville at Mainland
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at ACIT
St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
