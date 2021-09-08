 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2021

082621-pac-spt-Gmillsoccer

Millville Girls Varsity soccer team practices early getting ready for their upcoming season. Millville, NJ. August 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Hammonton at Millville

Ocean City at Vineland

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Vineland

Buena at Holy Spirit

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat 

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Hammonton at Millville

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cumberland at Highland

Pitman at Wildwood

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Millville at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Buena at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Pemberton 

4 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Millville at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Millville at Mainland

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at ACIT

St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Buena

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Absegami

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

