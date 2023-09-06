GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Clearview
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Millville
Middle Tw. at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
