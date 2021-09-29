 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 29
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Mainland Ocean City Field Hockey

The Ocean City field hockey team plays Mainland Regional High School, in Linwood, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(10) Hammonton at (7) Absegami

3 p.m.

(14) Toms River East at (3) Mainland

S.J. Group I first round 

3:30 p.m.

(9) Palmyra at (8) Middle Twp.

4 p.m.

(11) Millville at (6) Rancocas Valley 

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

3:45 p.m. 

Central Reg. at Southern

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy

Gateway at Cumberland

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

4 p.m.

Millville at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

Holy Spirit at Buena

6 p.m.

Vineland at Ocean City

Glassboro at Cumberland

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Mainland at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Cape May County at Wildwood

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp. 

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Cape May Tech

Oakcrest at Mainland

Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City

Buena at Wildwood Catholic 

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Southern at Barnegat

