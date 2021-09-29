High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 29

GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(10) Hammonton at (7) Absegami
3 p.m.
(14) Toms River East at (3) Mainland
S.J. Group I first round
3:30 p.m.
(9) Palmyra at (8) Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
(11) Millville at (6) Rancocas Valley
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy
Gateway at Cumberland
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Millville at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
Holy Spirit at Buena
6 p.m.
Vineland at Ocean City
Glassboro at Cumberland
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Glassboro at Cumberland
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Mainland at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Cape May County at Wildwood
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.