High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Delsea
5:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
BOYS SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Mainland at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Millville
Camden Tech at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Haddon Twp. at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Wildwood at Pennsville
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Millville at ACIT
Pleasantville at Camden Tech
Pennsville at Wildwood
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Gateway
Absegami at Mainland
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Williamstown
Cumberland at Pennsville
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
