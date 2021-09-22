 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Millville Absegami Field Hockey

Millville High School hosts the Absegami field hockey team, in Millville, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Mainland

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Delsea

5:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

BOYS SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Mainland at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Millville

Camden Tech at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Haddon Twp. at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Wildwood at Pennsville

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Millville at ACIT

Pleasantville at Camden Tech

Pennsville at Wildwood

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Gateway

Absegami at Mainland

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Williamstown

Cumberland at Pennsville

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Hammonton

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Tags

