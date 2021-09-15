 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

Ocean City vs Pleasantville soccer

Pleasantville's Samson St.Villas #17 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Colin Bowman #13 during the first half boys soccer game at Pleasantville High School Monday Sept 13, 2021 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Buena

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

Pleasantville at Mainland

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Township

Toms River East at Southern

7 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Camden Tech at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Oakcrest

Mainland at Pleasantville

5 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Millville at Schalick

Pinelands at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Pitman at Wildwood

Cumberland at Delsea

Shawnee at Mainland

Camden Tech at Buena

4:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Mainland

5:15 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Salem Tech

5:30 p.m.

Hunterdon Central at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Park

4:45 p.m.

Deptford vs. Highland at Cumberland

