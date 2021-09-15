High school schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Buena
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Pleasantville at Mainland
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Township
Toms River East at Southern
7 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Oakcrest
Mainland at Pleasantville
5 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Millville at Schalick
Pinelands at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Pitman at Wildwood
Cumberland at Delsea
Shawnee at Mainland
Camden Tech at Buena
4:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Mainland
5:15 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Salem Tech
5:30 p.m.
