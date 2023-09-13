FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Bridgeton at Buena
Barnegat at Toms River South
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
Hammonton vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Avenue Recreation Park
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
3:45 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Triton at Hammonton
GCIT at Cumberland
Wildwood vs, Overbrook at Maxwell Field
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cumberland at GCIT
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Millville at Kingsway
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Triton at Cumberland
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
5 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
5:45 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
