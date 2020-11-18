High school schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
Southwest A semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) Woodstown at (1) Middle Twp.
Southwest E semifinals
3:15 p.m.
(6) St. Joseph at (2) Bishop Eustace
GIRLS SOCCER
Southeast A quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Wildwood Catholic at (4) Cedar Creek
(6) Buena at (3) Holy Spirit
(7) Cumberland at (2) Oakcrest
4:30 p.m.
(8) Lower Cape May at (1) Middle Twp.
Southeast B quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Absegami
(6) Hammonton at (3) Mainland
(7) Vineland at (2) Ocean City
Central East C quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(8) Freehold Borough at (1) Lacey Twp.
Central East B quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(11) Pinelands at (3) Rumson Fair-Haven
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.