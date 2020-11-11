High school schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Timber Creek at Cumberland
3:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy
Brick Memorial at Southern
Atlantic City at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS SOCCER
2:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
3 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
