 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, May 5, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
041421_spt_mainland

Junior, Julianna Medina practices for Mainland girls lacrosse. Linwood, NJ. April 16, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp

BASEBALL

3 p.m.

Pinelands Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Mainland Reg.

Cape May Tech at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Millville

4:15 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Brick Mem.

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

Pinelands Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Cedar Creek at Millville

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph at Ocean City

Mainland Reg. at OLMA

Brick Mem. at Southern Reg.

Pinelands Reg. at Lacey Twp.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands Reg. at Jackson Liberty

4:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Highland Reg.

5:45 p.m.

ACIT at Moorestown

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

Atlantic City/multiple schools at Oakcrest

at Blue Heron Pine Golf Course

3:15 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

at Greate Bay Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Vineland at Mainland Reg.

at Linwood Country Club

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

at Pinelands Golf Club

Lower Cape May Reg. at St. Augustine

at Buena Vista Country Club

Millville at Hammonton

at Pinelands Golf Club

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.

at Cape May National Golf Club

Deptford Twp. at Cumberland Reg.

at Running Deer Golf Club

Clayton at Wildwood

at Union League National Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern Reg.

at Ocean Acres Golf Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May Reg.

Holy Spirit at Millville

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

at Shunpike Fields

5:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.

Vineland at Holy Spirit

Brick Mem. at Southern Reg.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Atlantic City

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands Reg. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Vineland at Holy Spirit

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May Reg.

OLMA at Vineland

Mainland Reg./ACIT at Hammonton

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Bridgeton

St. Augustine at Vineland

RUGBY

7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Salesianum School

at Abessinio Stadium, Wilmington, Del.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News