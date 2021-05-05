High school schedule for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

BASEBALL
3 p.m.
Pinelands Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Mainland Reg.
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Millville
4:15 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Brick Mem.
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
Pinelands Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Cedar Creek at Millville
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Mainland Reg. at OLMA
Brick Mem. at Southern Reg.
Pinelands Reg. at Lacey Twp.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands Reg. at Jackson Liberty
4:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Highland Reg.
5:45 p.m.
ACIT at Moorestown
GOLF
2:30 p.m.
Atlantic City/multiple schools at Oakcrest
at Blue Heron Pine Golf Course
3:15 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
at Greate Bay Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland Reg.
at Linwood Country Club
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
at Pinelands Golf Club
Lower Cape May Reg. at St. Augustine
at Buena Vista Country Club
Millville at Hammonton
at Pinelands Golf Club
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.
at Cape May National Golf Club
Deptford Twp. at Cumberland Reg.
at Running Deer Golf Club
Clayton at Wildwood
at Union League National Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern Reg.
at Ocean Acres Golf Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May Reg.
Holy Spirit at Millville
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
at Shunpike Fields
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Brick Mem. at Southern Reg.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Atlantic City
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands Reg. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Vineland at Holy Spirit
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May Reg.
OLMA at Vineland
Mainland Reg./ACIT at Hammonton
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Vineland
RUGBY
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Salesianum School
at Abessinio Stadium, Wilmington, Del.
PHOTOS Mainland Regional-Buena Regional baseball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.