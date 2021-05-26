 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Wednesday, May 26
Wednesday's high school schedule

High school schedule for Wednesday, May 26

Glassboro vs Cedar Creek Tennis

Cedar Creek’s Oscar Perez, left and Lorenzo Fortunato, right against Glassboro doubles match during the State high school tennis tournament in the first round of the boys SJ Group 2 playoffs at Cedar Creek High School Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Boys tennis

South Jersey quarterfinals

Group I

3 p.m.

(7) Collingswood at (2) Middle Twp.

Group II

2 p.m.

(12) Delsea Reg. at (4) Cumberland Reg.

4 p.m.

(8) Cedar Creek at (1) Haddonfield

Group III

3 p.m.

(6) Highland Reg. at (3) Ocean City

(7) Absegami at (2) Moorestown

4 p.m.

(8) Toms River East at (1) Mainland Reg.

Group IV

3:45 p.m.

(5) Millville at (4) Eastern Reg.

Non-Public

3 p.m.

(5) St. Augustine at (4) CBA

Regular season

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Oakcrest at Vineland

Baseball

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland Reg. at Hammonton

Wildwood at Glassboro

4:15 p.m.

Clearview Reg. at Holy Spirit

7 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

Softball

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic Acad. at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at Camden Tech

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Middle Township

Vineland at Millville

OLMA at Mainland Reg.

Glassboro at Wildwood

4:15 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Clearview Reg.

Boys golf

3:30 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Brick Mem.

at Spring Meadow Golf Club

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at ACIT

at Green Tree Golf Club

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

at McCullough’s Golf Links

Middle Twp. at Vineland

at Buena Vista Country Club

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland Reg.

at Linwood Country Club

Girls lacrosse

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

Boys lacrosse

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Triton Reg.

7 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

Boys track and field

4 p.m.

Cape May Co. Championships at Ocean City

Toms River North at Southern Reg.

Girls track and field

4 p.m.

Cape May Co. Championships at Ocean City

4:15 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern Reg.

Boys volleyball

NJSIAA State tournament first round

5 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern Reg.

Regular season

4 p.m.

Pennsauken Tech at St. Augustine

5:15 p.m.

ACIT at Hammonton

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

