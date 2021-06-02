High school schedule for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

BASEBALL
South Jersey Group I first round
4 p.m.
(14) Wildwood at (3) Paulsboro
(11) Cape May Tech at (6) Buena
South Jersey Group II first round
2 p.m.
(13) Middle Twp. at (4) Barnegat
(11) Oakcrest at (6) Delsea
3:45 p.m.
(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Cinnaminson
4 p.m.
(13) Lower Cape May at (3) Audubon
South Jersey Group III first round
3 p.m.
(11) Toms River East at (6) Hammonton
3:45 p.m.
(13) Cumberland at (4) Moorestown
4 p.m.
(16) Absegami at (1) Mainland
(10) Toms River South at (7) Lacey Twp.
(15) Camden Tech at (2) Ocean City
South Jersey Group IV first round
1 p.m.
(16) Vineland at (1) Williamstown
3 p.m.
(11) Shawnee at (6) Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
(13) Millville at (4) Kingsway
(15) Southern at (2) Cherokee
SOFTBALL
South Jersey Non-Public B first round
1 p.m.
(10) Holy Spirit at (7) Timothy Christian
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group II first round
4 p.m.
(14) Pinelands at (3) Manasquan
Regular season
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Haddon Heights
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Millville
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
State South Tournament second round
5 p.m.
(17) Pinelands at (1) Southern
Regular season
4 p.m.
Hammonton at St. Augustine
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
