High school schedule for Wednesday, June 2, 2021
agate
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township baseball game

Egg Harbor Township against Ocean City baseball game at Egg Harbor Township High School May 21, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

South Jersey Group I first round

4 p.m.

(14) Wildwood at (3) Paulsboro

(11) Cape May Tech at (6) Buena

South Jersey Group II first round

2 p.m.

(13) Middle Twp. at (4) Barnegat

(11) Oakcrest at (6) Delsea

3:45 p.m.

(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Cinnaminson

4 p.m.

(13) Lower Cape May at (3) Audubon

South Jersey Group III first round

3 p.m.

(11) Toms River East at (6) Hammonton

3:45 p.m.

(13) Cumberland at (4) Moorestown

4 p.m.

(16) Absegami at (1) Mainland

(10) Toms River South at (7) Lacey Twp.

(15) Camden Tech at (2) Ocean City

South Jersey Group IV first round

1 p.m.

(16) Vineland at (1) Williamstown

3 p.m.

(11) Shawnee at (6) Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

(13) Millville at (4) Kingsway

(15) Southern at (2) Cherokee

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Non-Public B first round

1 p.m.

(10) Holy Spirit at (7) Timothy Christian

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group II first round

4 p.m.

(14) Pinelands at (3) Manasquan

Regular season

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Haddon Heights

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Mainland

Cedar Creek at Millville

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State South Tournament second round

5 p.m.

(17) Pinelands at (1) Southern

Regular season

4 p.m.

Hammonton at St. Augustine

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

