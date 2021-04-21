High School schedule for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Millville at Cape May Tech
St. Augustine at Lower Cape May Reg.
Middle Twp. at Buena Reg.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph Acad. at Pleasantville
Deptford Twp. at Cumberland Reg.
Clayton at Wildwood
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May Reg.
OLMA at Middle Twp.
Millville at Mainland Reg.
Oakcrest at Timber Creek
Ocean City at Wildwood Cath. Acad.
Cumberland Reg. at Deptford Twp.
Wildwood at Clayton
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Acad. at Mainland Reg.
at Linwood Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. at Overbook
at Pinelands Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
at Greentree Golf Course
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
at McCullough's Golf Links
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
at Pinelands Golf Course
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.
at Cape May National Golf Club
Ocean City at Oakcrest
at Blue Heron Pine
Vineland at Holy Spirit
at Seaview Golf Club
Pennsville Mem. at Wildwood
at Union League National Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Wall Twp.
at Jumping Brook Golf Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Millville at Mainland Reg.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
at Tennessee Ave.
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland Reg.
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Millville
Oakcrest at Buena Reg.
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
St. Augustine at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May Reg.
Middle Twp. at Mainland Reg.
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Buena Reg. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.
at Stone Harbor Courts
Deptford Twp. at Cumberland Reg.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp.
Hammonton at OLMA
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
at Shunpike Fields
Mainland Reg. at Vineland
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Multiple schools at Pleasantville
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Multiple schools at Middle Twp.
PHOTOS Mainland Regional-Holy Spirit baseball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.