High School schedule for Wednesday, April 21, 2021
agate

High School schedule for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Baseball

Holy Spirit's against Lower Cape May during scrimmage game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Millville at Cape May Tech

St. Augustine at Lower Cape May Reg.

Middle Twp. at Buena Reg.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph Acad. at Pleasantville

Deptford Twp. at Cumberland Reg.

Clayton at Wildwood

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May Reg.

OLMA at Middle Twp.

Millville at Mainland Reg.

Oakcrest at Timber Creek

Ocean City at Wildwood Cath. Acad.

Cumberland Reg. at Deptford Twp.

Wildwood at Clayton

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Acad. at Mainland Reg.

at Linwood Country Club

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. at Overbook

at Pinelands Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at ACIT

at Greentree Golf Course

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

at McCullough's Golf Links

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

at Pinelands Golf Course

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.

at Cape May National Golf Club

Ocean City at Oakcrest

at Blue Heron Pine

Vineland at Holy Spirit

at Seaview Golf Club

Pennsville Mem. at Wildwood

at Union League National Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Wall Twp.

at Jumping Brook Golf Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Millville at Mainland Reg.

Oakcrest at Ocean City

at Tennessee Ave.

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland Reg.

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Millville

Oakcrest at Buena Reg.

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

St. Augustine at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May Reg.

Middle Twp. at Mainland Reg.

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Buena Reg. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.

at Stone Harbor Courts

Deptford Twp. at Cumberland Reg.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp.

Hammonton at OLMA

5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at ACIT

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

at Shunpike Fields

Mainland Reg. at Vineland

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Multiple schools at Pleasantville

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Multiple schools at Middle Twp.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

