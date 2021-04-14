High school schedule for Wednesday April 14, 2021

Mainland's Franky Pilli #17 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Bella Canesi #10 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Franky Pilli #17 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Cadence Fitzgerald #7 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland Regional’s Olivia Leap (5) and Sydney Booth (15) try to block a shot by Lacey Township’s Rebecca Lorton during Monday’s playoff match in Linwood. Below, the Mustangs celebrate a point. A video and photo gallery from the match are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.
Mainland's Nikki Faragher #9 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 battle against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 battle against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland’s celebrate after scoring a point against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Caroline Moyer #6 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Cadence Fitzgerald #7 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's celebrate after scoring a point against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's celebrate after scoring a point against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Nikki Faragher #9 return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 attempts a block against Lacey Township Lacey McKim #5 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 attempts a spike against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 attempts a spike against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Franky Pilli #17 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Bella Canesi #10 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Franky Pilli #17 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Cadence Fitzgerald #7 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland Regional’s Olivia Leap (5) and Sydney Booth (15) try to block a shot by Lacey Township’s Rebecca Lorton during Monday’s playoff match in Linwood. Below, the Mustangs celebrate a point. A video and photo gallery from the match are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Nikki Faragher #9 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 battle against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 battle against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland’s celebrate after scoring a point against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Caroline Moyer #6 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Cadence Fitzgerald #7 hits a return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's celebrate after scoring a point against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's celebrate after scoring a point against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Nikki Faragher #9 return against Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 attempts a block against Lacey Township Lacey McKim #5 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland Regional’s Olivia Leap (5) attempts a spike against Lacey Township’s Riley Mahan (13) during their South Jersey Group III first-round playoff match Monday.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 attempts a spike against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Olivia Leap #5 attempts a spike against Lacey Township Riley Mahan #13 in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.