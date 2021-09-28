 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Hammonton at Millville

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton H.S.

Cumberland at Kingsway

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic Christian

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Millville at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Buena

Brick Twp. at Southern 

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Long Branch at Barnegat

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

Vineland at Absegami

Millville at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Cumberland at Lower Cape May

Buena at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

Salem at Wildwood

Buena at Holy Spirit

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Hammonton at Pleasantville

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs.Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

Absegami vs. Millville at Egg Harbor Twp

Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough vs. Pinelands at Whitty Road Fields 

Barnegat at Manchester Twp. 

Jackson Liberty vs. Lakewood vs. Lacey Twp. at  Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest at Buena

ACIT vs. Hammonton at Ocean City

Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Pitman a Cumberland

Atlantic City at Mainland

4:15 p.m.

Triton at Cumberland

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Vineland at Bridgeton

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

