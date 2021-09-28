High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Hammonton at Millville
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton H.S.
Cumberland at Kingsway
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic Christian
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Millville at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Buena
Brick Twp. at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Long Branch at Barnegat
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
Vineland at Absegami
Millville at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Cumberland at Lower Cape May
Buena at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
Salem at Wildwood
Buena at Holy Spirit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Pleasantville
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs.Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Absegami vs. Millville at Egg Harbor Twp
Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough vs. Pinelands at Whitty Road Fields
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Jackson Liberty vs. Lakewood vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest at Buena
ACIT vs. Hammonton at Ocean City
Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Pitman a Cumberland
