High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Buena at Cape May Tech
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Lakewood at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Salesianum at St. Augustine
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Ocean City
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Woodstown vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Pennsville
Mainland at Hammonton
Wildwood at Overbrook
Atlantic City at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Hammonton at Atlantic City
Buena at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cape May Tech vs. Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.