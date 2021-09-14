High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at Hammonton
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Millville at Mainland
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Manchester. Twp. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Buena
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic at Pilgrim Academy
Wildwood at Salem
Cumberland at Triton
Brick Memorial at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Buena at Lower Cape May
Pilgrim Academy at Wildwood Catholic
Salem at Wildwood
Triton at Cumberland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Cumberland
Hammonton at Absegami
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
Buena at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic
Ocean City at Vineland
Mainland at Atlantic City
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
ACIT at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Vineland vs. Millville at Lakeside Middle School
Buena vs. St. Joseph at Pleasantville
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Mainland at Absegami
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Augustine vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park
