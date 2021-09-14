 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

082621-pac-spt-Gmillsoccer

Millville Girls Varsity soccer team practices early getting ready for their upcoming season. Millville, NJ. August 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at Hammonton

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Millville at Mainland

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Manchester. Twp. at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Buena

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic at Pilgrim Academy

Wildwood at Salem

Cumberland at Triton

Brick Memorial at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Buena at Lower Cape May

Pilgrim Academy at Wildwood Catholic

Salem at Wildwood

Triton at Cumberland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Cumberland

Hammonton at Absegami

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Toms River East

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

Buena at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic

Ocean City at Vineland

Mainland at Atlantic City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

ACIT at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Vineland vs. Millville at Lakeside Middle School

Buena vs. St. Joseph at Pleasantville

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Mainland at Absegami

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Augustine vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park

